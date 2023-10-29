499P Modified: the limited series sports prototype for Ferrari track driving enthusiasts

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ferrari has unveiled the 499P Modificata, a hypercar in a limited series of 33 examples intended for non-competitive use on the track. Derived from the 499P which triumphed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last June, the 499P Modified represents the maximum expression in the world of covered-wheel racing cars. With hybrid all-wheel drive, dedicated Pirelli tyres, traction control on all four wheels, a maximum power of 870 hp, the “Push to Pass” functionality which adds 180 hp per 7”, the 499P Modificata promises unprecedented driving emotions to the few lucky gentlemen drivers who shelled out 5.1 million euros (excluding taxes) to put one in their garage.

By not having to conform to the constraints imposed by the WEC’s technical regulations, Ferrari engineers were able to make significant changes to make the Ferrari 499P Modificata even more exciting. The all-wheel drive with the electric front axle can be activated from low speeds, the “Push to Pass” functionality (not available on the racing car) is activated by simply pressing a button on the steering wheel, the special tires have been specially developed by Pirelli to offer more homogeneous behavior and greater durability, the set-up, electronic controls and engine maps have been calibrated to offer maximum driving pleasure to riders of different levels. The use of the front electric axle from low speeds allows you to always benefit from all-wheel drive and traction control on all four wheels, significantly improving the handling and precision of the car when exiting corners and allowing drivers to exploit maximum performance during track sessions, making the driving experience of the 499P Modified more unique than rare.

The hybrid powertrain delivers a maximum power of 870 hp. The internal combustion engine shares the architecture of the V6 mounted on the 296 GT3 and has been completely revised to optimize performance. The energy recovery system (ERS – Energy Recovery System) has a maximum power of 200 kW (272 hp) and is coupled to a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

The 499P Modified is built on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and features push-rod type overlapping wishbone suspension. The sophisticated brake-by-wire braking system allows the front electric axle to recover energy during braking. The suspensions, springs, shock absorbers and anti-roll bars have been specifically designed to maximize driving fun, just as the electronic engine maps and traction controls have been adapted to ensure predictable driving in all conditions.

With the 499P Modificata, Ferrari introduces the “Sport Prototipi Clienti” program, alongside the existing “F1 Clienti”. Starting from 2024, owners of the 499P Modificata will be able to participate in events on international circuits with the full support of Ferrari for maintenance and technical and logistical assistance on the track. The design of the 499P Modificata – created by the Ferrari Style Center – is an ode to the most iconic Ferrari aesthetics. The bodywork features sinuous lines and a flat surface from which well-defined side bellies and wheel arches emerge.

Share this: Facebook

X

