With Msgr. Brambilla is the feast of Saint Francis Xavier

On the occasion of the feast of the great evangelizer of Asia, the theologian and bishop of Novara proposed a reflection on the theme “Synodality and mission” to the PIME missionaries in Milan. The challenge of evangelization”

This year the PIME community of Milan celebrated the anniversary of Saint Francis Xavier, brought forward to Saturday 2 December, in a particularly intense and fruitful way. In fact, our guest was the bishop of Novara, and fine theologian, Franco Giulio Brambilla, who gave a speech to the seminarians of our seminary, to the members of the extended council, to the missionaries and to all those who in various capacities are connected to our institute. entitled “Synodality and mission. The challenge of evangelization”.

A dense relationship, appropriately “lightened” by the engaging style of communication, in which Msgr. Brambilla made synodality and mission interact. Two terms which in their mutual reference create an environment, a condition on which the significance of the ecclesial announcement depends. The celebration of the Eucharist crowned what was offered in the reflection, while the lunch symbolically expressed the quality of our fraternal relationships.

