“Women’s Cry”: Exhibition of photos of women at St. Peter’s Colonnade – Vatican News

An exhibition of photos of women under the Colonnade of St. Peter’s was inaugurated on May 2. Eight internationally acclaimed photographers capture the resilience of women in remote places in 26 images.

(Vatican News Network)The left colonnade of St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican was turned into an art gallery from May 2 to 28, and a photo exhibition titled “Women’s Cry” (Women’s Cry) was exhibited. In collaboration with the Congregation for Communication of the Holy See, visitors are greeted by 26 photographs taken by eight internationally renowned photographers.

The inauguration of the photo exhibition took place on 2 May, and a press conference to introduce the event took place that morning in the Holy See Press Room. Ms. Maria Lia Zervino, president of the World Federation of Catholic Women’s Organizations, said at the press conference: “If it is said that Jesus loved women especially, including Samaritan women, sinful women, widows from Nain, and Magdalene Maybe many women in the world feel that the church doesn’t love them?”

This photo exhibition is intended to be a sign of the Church’s desire today to embrace all women in the world, believers or not. The Church wants to make women visible in order to improve their lives and the lives of their fellow men. The press conference stressed that, through the keen eye of the photographer, it is hoped that the perseverance of the women will inspire people to uphold “the vision of human brotherhood, working together to create change”.

