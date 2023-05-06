Home » Xbox Series X|S introduces a dynamic wallpaper dedicated to Ghostwire Tokyo
It’s time for new dynamic backgrounds on Xbox: after the very recent ones dedicated to Redfall and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, to celebrate the achievement of 4 million players in the game, Microsoft has released now a new dynamic background dedicated to the title of Bethesda and Tango Gameworks Ghostwire Tokyoso as to allow us to embellish the dashboard of our Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The image shown is the one above, and has some slight movement with raindrops falling and the swinging of the protagonist’s belt.

As always, if you want to set the new wallpaper you will have to access the console customization settings by going to System settings > General > Personalization > Personal background.

