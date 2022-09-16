Xi Jinping Attends Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States

The 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State and delivered an important speech

Emphasizing upholding the “Shanghai Spirit”, strengthening solidarity and cooperation and promoting the building of a closer SCO community with a shared future

◎Xinhua News Agency, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 16th

On September 16, local time, President Xi Jinping attended the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the Samarkand International Conference Center.

President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, presided over the meeting. The members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakh President Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Zaparov, Tajikistan President Rahmon, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Shabazz of Pakistan, Belarusian President Lukashenko of the observer country, Iranian President Raisi, Mongolian President Khuri Sukh, and the guest of the presidency Turkmenistan President Shcherdar Berdymukhamedo Azerbaijani President Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and representatives of relevant international and regional organizations attended the meeting.

Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the meeting entitled “Grasp the Trend of the Times, Strengthen Unity and Cooperation, and Create a Better Future”.

Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the SCO Charter and the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Long-term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation among member states. Taking these two programmatic documents as the ideological cornerstone and action guide, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has gradually successfully explored a new path for the growth of a new type of international organization, and accumulated and formed a series of important and enlightening successful experiences, namely, insisting on political mutual trust and mutual benefit. Cooperation, adhere to equal treatment, adhere to openness and inclusiveness, adhere to fairness and justice. These five experiences fully embody the “Shanghai Spirit” of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations, and seeking common development. Practice has shown that the “Shanghai Spirit” is the vitality for the development and growth of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and it is also the fundamental principle that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization must adhere to for a long time. We have achieved great success in practicing the “Shanghai Spirit” in the past, and we will continue to uphold the “Shanghai Spirit” in the future.

Xi Jinping emphasized that at present, the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the world is entering a new period of turbulence and change. Human society is standing at a crossroads and facing unprecedented challenges. Under the new situation, the SCO, as an important constructive force in international and regional affairs, must have the courage to face the changing international situation, firmly grasp the trend of the times, continuously strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and promote the building of a closer SCO community with a shared future.

First, increase mutual support. Both sides should strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication, deepen mutual understanding and political mutual trust, support each other’s efforts to safeguard security and development interests, jointly oppose interference in other countries’ internal affairs under any pretext, and firmly control the future and destiny of the country in their own hands.

Second, expand security cooperation. All parties are welcome to participate in the implementation of the global security initiative, uphold the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and promote the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture. Strictly crack down on the “three evil forces”, drug smuggling, cyber and transnational organized crime, and effectively respond to non-traditional security challenges such as data security, biosecurity, and outer space security. China is willing to train 2,000 law enforcement officers for member states in the next five years, establish a China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization training base for anti-terrorism professionals, and strengthen the building of law enforcement capabilities of all parties.

