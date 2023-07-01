Xiamen Enterprises Achieve Success in Overseas Exhibitions, Generating Billions in Intended Orders

Xiamen enterprises have been successful in expanding their market reach and securing new orders through their participation in various exhibitions, according to the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce’s semi-annual report on the “Hundreds of Exhibitions and Thousands of Enterprises Expanding the Market” activity. The report states that, as of the end of June, a total of 528 Xiamen companies have been promoted to participate in 61 overseas exhibitions, resulting in intended orders exceeding 5 billion yuan.

One of the participating companies, Meitu Auto Parts Industry (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., recently took part in the 2023 China Brand Products (Central and Eastern Europe) Exhibition held in Hungary. The company expressed its interest in expanding its presence in the Hungarian market as part of its strategy to tap into new markets. Their participation in the exhibition not only allowed them to gather crucial market information but also provided an opportunity to network with local distributors, which will aid their expansion plans in Hungary and neighboring countries.

The decision of Xiamen enterprises to “go out” and explore larger markets is seen as a significant step in acquiring new customers and stabilizing foreign trade. The “100 exhibitions, 1,000 enterprises to expand the market” campaign initiated by Xiamen at the beginning of this year aims to support and promote enterprises in gaining orders and expanding markets. This strategy is crucial for Xiamen to actively partake in international competition, foster industrial division of labor and cooperation, and contribute to the city’s role as a dual-cycle mutual promotion node.

The Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce has actively supported Xiamen enterprises in their overseas expansion efforts, providing various incentives such as a 20% increase in personnel cost subsidies. These favorable policies have played a role in fueling the enthusiasm of Xiamen enterprises to participate in exhibitions under the “Hundreds of Exhibitions and Thousands of Enterprises Expanding the Market” activity.

The organizers of the exhibitions have also noticed the eagerness of Xiamen enterprises to “go global.” Xiamen Huiyuan International Exhibition Co., Ltd. has already organized the participation of 157 sub-enterprises in 21 overseas exhibitions in the first half of the year. They have witnessed the success of Xiamen enterprises through positive feedback from exhibitors, including the well-received Xiamen Pavilion at the Chinese Brand Products (Central and Eastern Europe) Exhibition in Hungary.

The total value of intended orders exceeding 5 billion yuan is a testament to the achievements of Xiamen enterprises through the “Hundreds of Exhibitions, Thousands of Enterprises Expanding the Market” activity. Xiamen Aodesheng Shoes Industry Co., Ltd., which participated in exhibitions in Italy, Germany, Japan, and other countries, has already seen the positive impact of these exhibitions on their business. They are currently in talks with potential customers from the UK, Switzerland, and Turkey, expecting to receive more than 7 million yuan in intended orders from the Garda Shoes Exhibition in Italy.

The “Hundreds of Exhibitions, Thousands of Enterprises Expand Market” event has covered 61 overseas exhibitions in the first half of the year, spanning across regions such as Hong Kong, Macau, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and South Korea. These exhibitions encompass various industries, including luggage, shoes and clothing, building materials and hardware, maternal and child products, leisure food, and new energy, among others. The diversity in sectors highlights both the traditional strengths and emerging growth areas of Xiamen’s foreign trade.

Looking ahead, many Xiamen enterprises have already expressed interest in participating in exhibitions abroad in the second half of the year. Xiamen Hispanic Electronics Co., Ltd., for instance, has reserved a booth for the German exhibition in September. The Municipal Bureau of Commerce has pledged to continue supporting the “Hundreds of Exhibitions, Thousands of Enterprises Expanding the Market” activities and providing satisfactory services to enterprises involved in these endeavors.

