In his concluding speech at the state affairs meeting on the 7th, Yoon Seok-yue mentioned his general election promise of “inheriting the spirit of the ‘Kim Dae-jung-Oyeon Declaration’ and developing Korea-Japan relations for the future”, and said that it is time to come up with a solution to the forced labor case. To implement the election program.

South Korea’s presidential office recalled in a statement on Sunday that Yoon Suk-yue raised diplomatic issues during the general election.The core of the policy is: strengthen extended deterrence through the South Korea-US economic and security alliance; inherit the spirit of the “Kim Dae-jung-Obuchi Declaration” and develop South Korea-Japan relations for the future; the goal is to build South Korea into a global hub country.

Yin Xiyue explained, “From the beginning of my administration, I asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to find a solution. After several twists and turns, my government’s decision has been made.”

Yin XiyueTuesdayexistThe state affairs meeting asked the state councilors to give political support, saying, “We have made it clear from the beginning that it is imperative to resolve the problem of forced labor as soon as possible, and to activate economic, security, and cultural exchanges between South Korea and Japan.” Deliver on election promises.”

The statement mentioned, in particular, that the Office of the President displayed “The Buck Stops Here” at the beginning of the clip, namelyYin Xiyueon the deskbadgeto emphasize that the resolution is a responsible decision by the president to unfreeze the frozen relations between South Korea and Japan for the past five years.

“The Buck Stops Here” is a classic quote from former US President Truman,Yin Xiyuesaid during his presidential campaign that if he becomesSouth KoreaPresident, he’s going to put that sentence on his desk. During his visit to the United States in May last year, President Biden personally presented him with a plaque with this sentence on it.

The statement also stated thatThe international community, including the heads of state of the world, welcomes and supports the settlement of Korea-Japan relations.A total of 10 countries and international organizations including Japan, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, Norway, Finland, and the United Nations expressed their supportYin Xiyuedecision.

In addition, 20 major organizations, including six Korean economic organizations, Japan Keidanren and the Economic Society, the Institute for Strategic Studies, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, expressed their welcome.In particular, the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea announced on the 8th that it will directly report to Japanforced laborDonation from the Victim Support Foundation, which is responsible for compensatingforced laborvictim.

Office of the President of South Koreaemphasize,Yin XiyueThe regime will make every effort to communicate with the victims, explain the content of the announcement in good faith, and listen to their views, stating that “we will also continue to follow up to ensure the smooth implementation of internationally supported solutions, while working to ensure that the rights of victims are respected, The future of South Korea-Japan relations is improved.”

The South Korean President’s Office also revealed on Sunday that Biden had sent a letter to Yin Xiyue, inviting Yin Xiyue to preside over a keynote meeting in the plenary session of the second Democracy Summit.

In the letter, Biden said to Yin Xiyue, “I look forward to working with you in March this year and beyond to continue to defend human dignity, inspire human potential, and build peace and prosperity for all of us.” It is reported that the second Democracy Summit, initiated by the United States and co-hosted by South Korea, will be held from March 29 to 30.