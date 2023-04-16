You can now listen to “Exhausting Lover”, the new single from Ben Folds

The musician Ben Folds has released the second preview “Exhausting Lover” of what will be his first album in eight years, “What Matters Most”which will see the light June 2nd of this same year. The album, which contains ten songs, will be released through New West Records and will be co-produced by Folds and Joe Pisapia. The album, which will be available in various formats, can now be reserved by clicking on this link.

In the video clip, directed by the actor and comedian Derek Waters, shows a most scandalous musical based on the lyrics of the theme. Derek explained that he had always loved the singer, but now he appreciated him even more because they had shared a similar experience. Own Folds He added: “This was my first foray into musical theater, and Derek’s as well. We both promise to go see a musical now.” The musician has already shared the first advance single from the album called “Winslow Gardens”, a pop song that tells us about how you lose track of time when you are with a loved one.

“What Matters Most” it will be the Folds’ first studio album after the successful collaboration with the yMusic ensemble in 2015. The themes present in this new project examine the tragic and absurd while also speaking to us about hope, gratitude, identity, among others. Everything as a whole shows us a joyous record that refuses to submit to the world around it. The American artist has announced a series of dates for a tour in support of the album with dates in the US, UK and Europe. You can now check the confirmed cities through this website.