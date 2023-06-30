young people greet the dating app as at a funeral- Corriere TV

Red roses, strictly black outfits and farewell words on stage: in Sochi (southern Russia) a group of people, mostly young people, organized the “funeral” on Tinder. In fact, since June 30, the dating app has left the country, as announced by the parent company, Match Group, which claims to “defend human rights”. Which is why the company has joined other big Western names (from McDonald’s to Starbucks) who suspended their activities after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

June 30, 2023 – Updated June 30, 2023, 12:51 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

