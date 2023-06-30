Swiatek has to give up in Bad Homburg

World number one Iga Swiatek had to retire from the grass tournament in Bad Homburg early due to illness. The unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti, who had defeated the Austrian Julia Grabher at the start, was the first finalist on Friday. “I’m really sorry, but I had a restless night with a fever, it’s possible food poisoning or an infection,” explained 22-year-old Swiatek.

The four-time Grand Slam winner from Poland had reached a semi-final on Thursday with a clear 6: 3 6: 2 against the Russian Anna Blinkowa for the first time in her career on grass. For Swiatek, the tournament in Bad Homburg was the dress rehearsal for the major in Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

