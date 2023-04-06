The Beef celebrates a decade in music this 2023. The most difficult decade to bear, the first, and also playing in expert mode, having carried on his shoulders the weight of the genre of new national urban music in general and national trap and reggaeton particularly during his early years. Happy birthday to an artist from head to toe, who has reinvented himself over and over again while continuing to seek the avant-garde. With experimentation by flag, The Beef it is, at the same time, avant-garde and exclusivity. No one in Spain, probably no one in the world, is capable of making the type of music that he does, a hybrid of genres marked by a very specific vision of the world and an imaginary as rich as it is suggestive. Authenticity and truth.

What The Beef He is one of those talents that emerge once every many years, it is something that everyone knows who has been minimally attentive to the national culture in the last decade. However, on his way from Attila forward, he has left more or less brilliant works. Some of them, like 'Kowloon' they have demonstrated their depth and influence over time; others, such as the 'ADROMICFMS' saga, have been in force from the outset. And we have also found accidents, or at least accidental works, like the 'Pluggg', dark and unfathomable. 'Gangster Paradise', The work that has just seen the light of day at the edge of spring is one of his great works, at times almost on a par with his iconic saga of acronyms, where The Beef has always found the time and dedication to consecrate himself and with which he makes a diptych with'Gansgster Original'which opens between the expansive and the minimalist.

In just six songs, one of the differences with respect to recent works that extended to a dozen and a half songs like his own ‘Gansgster Original’, ‘Gangster Paradise’, designs a dark, sad and raw universe; paying homage to Lana del Rey, to old school rap and to the street and himself. Thus, this EP is an almost cinematographic sequence of how to maintain a discourse and tropes (drugs, sex and love, survival, evil and gambling) in force over time thanks to an evolution in music that shines with its own red light. and indirectly, reserved and clandestine.

In addition to the near past, 'Gangster Paradise' resonates far back, there is something in this EP that connects us, precisely, with the first songs of The Beef that saw the light back in 2013 and 2014, where he opened the door to his own world through digital, distortion and codes. Sharp and deep, like a deadly cut to the neck, 'Gangster Paradise' features songs like 'Palm Demons' that they are already part of the history of the artist from Granada; an authentic exercise in style and talent to get where others don't. The Beef he plays the game alone against the world and against himself, in recent years, he has managed to open an abyss between himself and the rest of national artists. Every year, Fernando leaves us with a memorable work, and there are already ten. Don't give up on talent The Beefa damned and damn good artist, it's almost impossible when you look at yourself through the eyes of someone who has also been doing this for a few years and sees new proposals come out every so often that he has already put forward before.