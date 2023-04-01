Home World Zebra cake recipe | Magazine
World

Zebra cake recipe | Magazine

by admin
Zebra cake recipe | Magazine

If you have a celebration or just want to sweeten yourself, make a zebra cake with cookies and 2 fillings.

Izvor: PRINTSCREEN/YT/ COOKRATE – CAKES

For some cakes you need a special skill to make them work, but today it is much easier, because there are a lot of simple recipes. You don’t have to be an experienced housewife or a professional in order for your cakes or tarts to be like from a pastry shop. All you need are simple cookies and beautiful fillings, and the cake is ready as drawn. All you have to do is pour the fillings alternately to make this wonderful zebra pattern.

Ingredients:

400 g of biscuit
200 ml of milk

For the first filling:
800 ml of milk
120 g of vanilla pudding
150 g of sugar

For another file:
800 ml of milk
120 g of vanilla pudding
100 g prince
150 g of sugar
90 g of chocolate
30 g
cocoa

Preparation:

Dip the biscuits in milk and arrange them in a pan that you have covered with transparent foil, so that they cover the bottom. Mix the vanilla pudding, sugar and milk in a saucepan. Stir so that there are no lumps, then cook until it thickens, stirring constantly. Cover with cling film and leave to cool at room temperature. In another saucepan, combine the vanilla pudding, milk and sugar and mix so that there are no lumps. Add the cocoa and mix again, then cook until it thickens, stirring constantly. Finally, add butter and chocolate and stir until melted and combined with the mixture. Cover with cling film and leave to cool at room temperature. Whip the cooled fillings separately and alternately pour them into the pan. Arrange another layer of biscuits dipped in milk on top. Cover with transparent foil and leave in the fridge for 2 hours. Garnish with cocoa.

See also  Flying satellites, drones and radars: this is how NATO warns Kiev about how the Russians are moving


Zebra cake
Source: Youtube/ Cookrate – Cakes

(A matter of taste)

You may also like

Metropolitan Pavel arrested in Kiev. In the courtroom...

What does Filip Car do when he is...

Elections across Europe | Info

Juve-Verona, relive MOVIOLA: the black and whites protest...

Atalanta and Juventus win, Fiorentina conquer San Siro

Milica Dabović comments on pictures in underwear |...

Parma-Palermo, Curva Nord 12 on social media: “We...

How does the submission procedure work?

Ana Rajković questions on Instagram | Fun

What do the protests in Israel mean for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy