If you have a celebration or just want to sweeten yourself, make a zebra cake with cookies and 2 fillings.

Izvor: PRINTSCREEN/YT/ COOKRATE – CAKES

For some cakes you need a special skill to make them work, but today it is much easier, because there are a lot of simple recipes. You don’t have to be an experienced housewife or a professional in order for your cakes or tarts to be like from a pastry shop. All you need are simple cookies and beautiful fillings, and the cake is ready as drawn. All you have to do is pour the fillings alternately to make this wonderful zebra pattern.

Ingredients:

400 g of biscuit

200 ml of milk

For the first filling:

800 ml of milk

120 g of vanilla pudding

150 g of sugar

For another file:

800 ml of milk

120 g of vanilla pudding

100 g prince

150 g of sugar

90 g of chocolate

30 g

cocoa

Preparation:

Dip the biscuits in milk and arrange them in a pan that you have covered with transparent foil, so that they cover the bottom. Mix the vanilla pudding, sugar and milk in a saucepan. Stir so that there are no lumps, then cook until it thickens, stirring constantly. Cover with cling film and leave to cool at room temperature. In another saucepan, combine the vanilla pudding, milk and sugar and mix so that there are no lumps. Add the cocoa and mix again, then cook until it thickens, stirring constantly. Finally, add butter and chocolate and stir until melted and combined with the mixture. Cover with cling film and leave to cool at room temperature. Whip the cooled fillings separately and alternately pour them into the pan. Arrange another layer of biscuits dipped in milk on top. Cover with transparent foil and leave in the fridge for 2 hours. Garnish with cocoa.

Zebra cake Source: Youtube/ Cookrate – Cakes

(A matter of taste)