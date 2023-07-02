Zejna about failed love | Fun

Zejna revealed why she broke up with her partner with whom she has a child, as well as how she overcame a failed relationship.

“It’s interesting that the father of my child was originally a friend of mine. That’s how we started. Then we got a beautiful child that we adore, but it took time for him to mature more than I did, in order to reach a healthy relationship. I believe that sometimes these great loves do not have to end in marriage, because sometimes the characters cannot match“, Zejna explained during a guest appearance on the show “Magazin In”.



“I didn’t have that security during pregnancy, I missed that nice relationship. We were together then, but at least we got along then. I was under stress, there were a lot of problems, he was by my side as much as he could… But, I say again, I think that both of us were not mature enough, we were unprepared“, the singer said and revealed how she coped with the emotional shipwreck.

“We all have to get sick. It doesn’t matter who’s to blame. You have to welcome the new you and commit to it. Changing your hairstyle or instant connection with someone who comes your way won’t help you. You have to isolate yourself a bit and try to push all that out“, said Zejna.

