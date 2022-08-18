Zelensky: Guterres has arrived in Lviv, Ukraine will work with the UN to achieve the necessary results

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-18 08:12

CCTV news client reported that on the evening of the 17th local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the visit of UN Secretary-General Guterres to Ukraine in his regular video speech that night. He said that UN Secretary-General Guterres had arrived. For Lviv, Ukraine will cooperate with the United Nations to achieve the necessary results.

In addition, Zelensky also said that Ukraine is ready to ensure that the IAEA delegation is dispatched to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to carry out the corresponding tasks as quickly and efficiently as possible. He said that at present Ukrainian diplomats, nuclear scientists and the International Atomic Energy Agency have been in constant contact. Only when the situation in Zaporozhye and its surroundings is absolutely transparent and controllable can Ukraine and the international community be able to gradually restore nuclear security. He said that the Russian army must leave the territory of the nuclear power plant and all adjacent areas and withdraw its military equipment from the nuclear power plant.

Recently, the area around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been attacked several times, and Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of launching the attack. The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Grossi, has warned that the safety situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is worrying and is in a “completely out of control” state due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He believes that military operations that endanger the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are “completely unacceptable and must be prevented at all costs”, and called on Russia and Ukraine to quickly approve the IAEA experts to go to the nuclear power plant for inspection and maintenance to ensure safety.

According to previous reports, Guterres will hold tripartite talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky and Turkish President Erdogan on August 18. Guterres will then head to the port of Odessa in southern Ukraine. It is reported that Guterres will discuss with Zelensky about Ukraine’s grain exports and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.