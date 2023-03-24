The most interesting match of the 20th round of the m:tel First League of Republika Srpska will be played in Ugljevik.

Source: Promo/FK Zvijezda 09

The most interesting match of the 20th round of the m:tel First League RS from Ugljevik will be played today at 3 pm in Ugljevik, where Zvijezda 09 will host the leader Krupa.

The team from Krupa na Vrbas is playing very well this season, it is well on its way to repeat the success of last season and defend the title, and this Friday it will be on one of the most difficult tasks.

The team from Ethno-village Stanišići is undefeated at home this season. In nine games, she recorded seven wins and two draws. Semberci scored as many as 31 goals in these nine matches, conceding eight, so it is clear that Vladimir Ilic’s chosen team will face an extremely difficult task.

Nevertheless, Krupa works extremely well. Only once did they leave the field with their heads down during the championship, and that was at the end of August last year. Since then, only Kozara failed to win (2:2), and in the remaining 13 games they were unassailable. They are currently on a streak of 11 victories and firmly hold the leadership position in the first league club.

Sloboda from Novi Grad, who will host Omarska in the neighboring derby on Saturday at their “Mlakva” stadium, will be lurking for a potential setback for Krupa.

Currently, the difference between the two first-placed teams is seven points, with Novljan having a match less (dueling with Alfa Modric postponed).

If they record a triumph, Zvijezda 09 could join the race for the championship title, which is currently on 40 points, the same number as the fourth-placed Laktas.

M:TEL FIRST LEAGUE OF RS – 20TH ROUND:

Friday:

Zvijezda 09 – Krupa (15.00)

Saturday:

Sloboda (NG) – Omarska (15.00)

Podrinje – Kozara

Sloboda (MG) – Laktasi

Rudar Prijedor – Tekstilac

Railwayman – Sutjeska

Drina – Famos

Ljubić – Worker

Postponed to May 10:

Slavija – Alfa Modriča (17.00)