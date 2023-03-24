This time, the 2023 MotoGP season is well and truly underway. In Portimao, it was Alex Marquez and Gresini Racing Ducati who were quickest in action in the first free practice session of the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Spaniard set the fastest time on the Algarve circuit in 1:38.782, just six hundredths off the track record.
He beat Joan Mir’s Honda by a breath (+0”045) and another Ducati Desmosedici GP22 (i.e. the official version of last season), that of Luca Marini of the VR46 Racing Team (+0”140) . Ducati occupied five of the first seven places in the session.
Frenchman Johann Zarco set the fastest time in a Ducati version 23. The Pramac rider is fifth, 0.286 behind the leader. He is therefore ahead of Fabio Quartararo. The 2021 champion pulled away in his last timed lap to place his Yamaha in eighth place (+0”499). The defending champion, Francesco Bagnaia, is just behind (9th, +0”693). A second free practice session, lasting one hour, will take place on Friday afternoon from 4 p.m.