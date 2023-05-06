05/06/2023 – Drawing of the Glückspirale numbers: With the correct winning numbers on Saturday for 2.1 million euros

If you hit 7 correct winning numbers this time, you will become a lucky spiral millionaire or look forward to a monthly pension payment. Here you will find information on the lucky spiral draw on May 6th, 2023, chances of winning and rules of the game.

The one from May 6th, 2023 was carried out and now they are available winning numbers firmly. Here you can read whether you chose the right numbers this time for €2.1 million or an impressive monthly pension of €10,000. The “Lotto pension” is limited and only lasts for 20 years. Here you will find all information about luck spiralall rules and publication times.

Glücksspirale winning numbers on May 6th, 2023 at a glance

Class winning numbers Prize class 7 3 8 4 7 3 7 1 Prize class 6 9 6 6 8 6 6 2 2 4 3 0 0 Prize class 5 0 7 3 8 0 Prize class 4 0 4 5 3 Prize class 3 5 8 7 Prize class 2 9 1 Prize class 1 1

Where can I see the Glücksspirale drawing this Saturday?

Every Saturday the Glücksspirale numbers are drawn by the state lottery administration in Munich. Unfortunately, you have to do without a live draw, but ARD will present the current winning numbers on TV at 7:57 p.m. But you can also find out about them in video text (ARD text, page 587), in the lottery acceptance point or here on news.de.

Probabilities and profit classes of the luck spiral

A lot has changed in the luck spiral. There is only one winning number in the top prize classes and the immediate pension is not paid out for life, but for a maximum of 20 years. As a result, profits have increased. There is now 10,000 euros in prize category 5, 100 euros each in prize categories 3 and 4 and 25 euros in prize category 2. The main prize of the lucky spiral also remains lucrative. 10,000 euros are paid out monthly, even if only for a limited time. The probability of winning the highest prize category is 1 in 10 million.

Participation in the Glücksspirale costs €5 per lottery ticket plus the respective processing fee of the state lottery company. In some federal states, you can only hold a share of a Glücksspirale ticket (at €2.50 or €1.00). But then only the corresponding share of the profit is paid out. Therefore, the number of wins may be shown with one decimal place.

The rules of the game for the luck spiral

The lucky spiral includes 7 prize categories, for each of which a 1- to 7-digit winning number is drawn (with the exception of prize category 6, here there are 2 winning numbers). Therefore, the Glücksspirale is one of the number lotteries. To see if you’ve landed a hit in one of the prize divisions, simply compare the number on your ticket with the numbers drawn, starting with the last digit. If all 7 digits are correct, you have drawn the maximum prize. You then have the choice between 2.1 million euros or an immediate pension of 10,000 euros per month, limited to 20 years. In almost all federal states, the lucky spiral is also offered on the lottery ticket. Even with a correct final digit in prize class 1, you get 10 euros back and thus twice the stake.

Until when can I play Lucky Spiral on Saturday, May 13th, 2023?

The acceptance deadline for the Glücksspirale varies in the federal states. In this table you will find the corresponding times for your state. If you want to take part in the lucky spiral, you can also play online. The advantage of playing online is that you can choose the ticket number for the Glücksspirale lottery yourself. The ticket number is printed on the lottery ticket in the lottery shops.

Federal State Saturday Baden-Wuerttemberg 7:00 p.m Bayern 7:00 p.m Berlin 7:00 p.m Brandenburg 6:55 p.m Bremen 7:00 p.m Hamburg 6:59 p.m Hesse 7:00 p.m Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 7:00 p.m Lower Saxony 7:00 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia 6:59 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate 7:00 p.m Saarland 7:00 p.m Saxony 7:00 p.m Saxony-Anhalt 7:00 p.m Schleswig-Holstein 7:00 p.m Thuringia 7:00 p.m

