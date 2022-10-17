The AMD Ryzen 7000 processor has been officially launched. Thanks to TSMC’s 5nm process and AMD’s new ZEN4 architecture, the Ryzen 7000 processor is currently the industry leader in single-core and multi-core.

The I/ODie, which has been a bit of a drag before, has also been upgraded from 12nm to 6nm. At the same time, the Ryzen 7000 series processors fully support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, and the slots are upgraded to the new AM5 design, using LGA slots, and the entire platform is completely innovated.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

There are 4 first models of AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, which are consistent with the number released during the Ryzen 5000 period. This time the models are AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X.

With the support of the ZEN4 architecture, the frequencies of these four processors have broken through 5Gz, solving AMD’s long-standing problem of insufficient frequency.

AMD Ryzen 7000 also introduced DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 for the AMD platform for the first time, and for the new DDR5 ecosystem, AMD cooperated with memory manufacturers to launch EXPO technology, through overclocking to expand the configuration file, preset overclocking settings, and maximize the use of the Ryzen 7000 processor performance.

Below we measured the performance of the Ryzen 7000, this time using the Ryzen 97900X for testing,This processor has 12 cores and 24 threads, second only to the Ryzen 97950X. It does not have the same cooling pressure as the Ryzen 97950X and is suitable for most high-end consumers.

In addition to the Ryzen 97900X, the memory we used this time is Lexar Lexar Ares DDR5 UDIMM with a rate of up to 5600/6000Mbps. This memory supports AMDEXPO one-key overclocking technology. It is of excellent quality, newly added PMIC power management chip, and carefully selected high-quality DRAM particles to achieve stable overclocking performance. We can easily exceed the memory to 6000Mbps, which can ensure long-term high-frequency stable operation of the memory.

The motherboard is ASUS ROGCROSSHAIR X670EHERO motherboard, which provides WiFi6E wireless network card and 2.5G wired network card. Pre-installed integrated I/O backplane, onboard dual USB4 and USB3.2Gen2 interfaces, plus 6 SATA interfaces, fully meet user expansion needs.

At the same time, it comes with an easy-to-remove button for the graphics card. After pressing it, the graphics card in the chassis can be easily removed.

3DMark Theory Test

First, let’s take a look at the performance of AMD Ryzen 97900X in 3DMARK. This is a professional software that can intuitively reflect the running level of the CPU. The performance is as follows.

The maximum thread score of AMD Ryzen 97900X reached 13301 points, and the single thread score also reached 1120 points. For comparison, Intel’s 12th-generation Core i9-12900K has a maximum thread score of 11584 points and a single-thread score of 1097 points, which can be described as powerful performance, and AMD’s multi-core score is also its long-standing advantage, which can be very powerful in games. Performance.

10 game test results

The performance of AMD Ryzen 97900X in the game is also of great concern to players. In the actual measurement, it can do all kinds of meditation with ease. We used the more popular 10 game masterpieces for testing, and judged the game level of AMD Ryzen 97900X through actual running points.

We selected ten currently popular games for a wave of tests, turned on the preset highest picture quality, unlocked the upper limit of the frame number, and installed two DDR5 memory with a frequency of 6000MHz. With 6950XT graphics card and PCI-E4.0 solid state drive, the actual test results are shown in the table below.

Among the above ten games, there are old-fashioned e-sports games, classic 3A masterpieces, newly launched online games and stand-alone games with high performance requirements, which are basically covered, and the frame rate performance is very good, even some performance killers. Even high-level games can run a very high frame rate. While testing these results, we also ran a small number of other background applications and screen recordings at the same time. Even with such interference, the frame rate did not drop significantly. Fully loaded and completely stress-free.

3 The actual experience of the game

The actual game experience of this platform is also very good. The following uses it to introduce the effect of the author’s personal experience.

《CS：GO》

For FPS games like “CS: GO”, it does not have high requirements for computer performance, but it has very high requirements for the number of game frames and delays. In the test of “CS: GO”, after a game, in The number of frames under 1080p reaches 621.4 frames, and the high frame rate also has higher requirements for the CPU. AMD Ryzen 97900X can provide very smooth running performance in games, which is completely suitable for enthusiast players.

“Forever”

“Eternal Calamity” is a very popular Chinese-style chicken-eating online game with beautiful graphics. Therefore, the performance requirements are also very high, and the performance of the machine is compared. “Eternal Calamity” has excellent graphics and a large 100-player game map. With the powerful AMD Ryzen 97900X blessing, it can run to 102FPS at 4K resolution, and still achieve silky picture performance.

Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5

The 3A masterpieces that many players care about, such as “Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5”, “Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey”, “Cyberpunk 2077”, etc., have more stringent requirements for picture quality, and also squeeze CPU performance. Rightfully so. In this flagship AMD Ryzen 97900X platform, we can have the highest picture quality without any scruples, and get the ultimate experience at 4K resolution, which also proves the practical application level of the Ryzen 97900X.

4. New CPU with dual repair of content creation and game experience

After several rounds of testing, AMD Ryzen 97900X has a good performance release performance for large-scale game compatibility and running stability, and it is no problem to use it for high-end platforms. Whether it’s a benchmark test or a game test, it’s very good.

In addition to its dazzling performance, the Ryzen 7000 has also introduced the AMD platform into a new era, with the establishment of DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 ecosystems, although this generation of AMD products only supports DDR5 memory. But at present, high-quality DDR5 memory products are constantly being launched, and the price will continue to fall. Only one DDR5 memory can be installed to experience dual-channel technology, so the iteration of products is the general trend.

In terms of installed machines, AMD Ryzen 97900X is very suitable for X670 and X670E, with stable performance and good quality. The positioning of the 7900X itself is relatively high-end. Therefore, high-end CPUs are also recommended to be paired with high-end game graphics cards and high-end EXPO memory. The overall installed budget should be increased to 20,000 yuan. This generation of Ryzen 7000 platforms is indeed expensive. Peripheral products are already on sale.