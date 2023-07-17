18th China IDC Industry Annual Ceremony Highlights Green Digital Intelligence and Ecological Co-construction

Title: 18th China IDC Industry Annual Ceremony Focuses on Green Computing and Intelligent Computing

Subtitle: Industry Experts Discuss the Development, Challenges, and Opportunities in the Computing Power Industry

(Shenzhen, July 13) – The 18th China IDC Industry (Great Bay Area) Annual Ceremony was successfully held in Shenzhen on July 13. The conference, organized by the China IDC Industry Annual Ceremony Organizing Committee, in collaboration with the China Communications Industry Association Data Center Committee (CIDC), Guangdong Data Center Industry Alliance, and Shenzhen Digital Economy Industry Promotion Association, brought together representatives from various sectors to discuss the development trend of green computing industry and intelligent computing.

Under the theme of “Green Digital Intelligence and Ecological Co-construction,” the conference featured discussions on topics such as policy environment, technological innovation, market demand, and ecological construction. The event saw the release of important industry research papers, including the “Data Center Cold Plate Liquid Cooling Test and Verification Technology White Paper” and the “Storage Capacity Measurement White Paper.” Additionally, the IDCC2023 Greater Bay Area IDC Industry Selection and Award Ceremony took place during the conference.

During the event, industry experts and representatives shared their insights and experiences related to green development, intelligent computing ecology, and artificial intelligence in the computing power industry.

Rong Jiangbo, Deputy General Manager of Guangdong Telecom Government and Enterprise Business Department, delivered a speech on behalf of the conference organizers. He emphasized the importance of the digital economy and the role of Guangdong Province in promoting its high-quality development. He also highlighted Guangdong Telecom’s commitment to cloud-to-digital transformation and its collaboration with industry stakeholders for win-win cooperation.

Liang Jianyong, former director of the Information Center of the National Energy Administration, discussed the digitization of the energy industry and the crucial role of computing power in enabling digital transformation. He emphasized the need to use computing power to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and innovate in response to challenges such as dual carbon targets and extreme weather.

Wang Qi, Senior Vice President of GDS Services Co., Ltd., focused on the future of intelligent computing and cloud-network interconnection. He analyzed the business model and application scenarios of generative AI, emphasizing the potential for explosive growth in the industrial scale of AIGC (Artificial Intelligence + Green Computing) in the coming years.

Professor Wang Yongzhen, Associate Professor and Deputy Director of the Department of Energy and Power Engineering at Beijing Institute of Technology, shared insights on key technologies of green computing power infrastructure in the age of large models. He discussed the three stages of development in China‘s data center industry and emphasized the importance of comprehensive energy systems, waste heat recovery, and load transfer in achieving green and sustainable computing power.

Xie Xiangyu, Head of Midea Building Technology Data Center Industry Solutions, focused on the optimization of data center cooling systems for green and low-carbon development. She introduced various product solutions and emphasized the importance of providing efficient, low-carbon, and intelligent data center cooling services to build sustainable smart spaces.

Wang Guoxing, Data Center Manager of Ping An Technology, highlighted the role of computing power in supporting financial development, particularly in the fintech industry. He showcased the efforts of Ping An Technology in building a green, low-carbon financial high-availability data center to meet business needs and regulatory requirements while empowering the real economy with technology.

Chen Cai, Director of Digital Twin and Urban Digitalization Research Department at the Industry and Planning Institute of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, discussed the challenges and opportunities of computing power in the development of smart cities using digital twin technology. He emphasized the need for strong computing power support and collaboration in the digital transformation of cities.

Deng Shiyou, General Manager of Internet Technology Large Model Application Innovation Center, focused on the importance of computing power interconnection and its role in addressing the growing demand for computing power. He proposed the establishment of an ultra-internet and the development of a collaborative scheduling computing power network to support the development of artificial general intelligence (breaking latest news).

The 18th China IDC Industry (Great Bay Area) Annual Ceremony provided a platform for industry experts to exchange ideas, share insights, and strengthen collaboration in the computing power industry. With the focus on green computing and intelligent computing, the conference highlighted the significance of technological innovation, policy environment, and ecological construction for the sustainable development of the digital economy.

