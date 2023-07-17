Exploring the Immigrant Culture and Vibrancy of Flushing: ‘Circle: Life, Living, Survival, and Vitality’ Exhibition Takes Center Stage at Rongxin Plaza

Title: “Art Exhibition Celebrates the Immigrant Culture and Vibrant Life of Flushing”

Date: July 17, 2023

Location: Flushing, New York

The bustling immigrant community of Flushing, New York, is showcasing its unique aesthetic through the “Circle: Life, Living, Survival, and Vitality in Flushing” art exhibition. Co-curated by Herb Tam and Lu Zhang, the exhibition aims to integrate art activities with daily life, providing a platform for artists to explore the beauty and immigrant culture of Flushing.

The exhibition, which was unveiled on July 15, 2023, features a range of artworks displayed on the advertising wall of Rongxin Plaza. The notable pieces include a Nokia mobile phone made of clay, symbolizing the changing times and the tears of the past. Additionally, a board game with a map of Flushing as its background and photographs capturing the cultural diversity of the local restaurant owners are also showcased.

Qiu Xinye, deputy director of the Flushing Library and an immigrant himself, recognizes the significance of the exhibition and its ability to showcase the beauty of immigrant life. Having lived in Flushing for over 30 years, Qiu is passionate about literature and history, and he believes that the exhibition will provide a unique perspective for visitors. Impressed by the meaningful work of the young Chinese artists, Qiu has invited them to give a speech at the Flushing Library, allowing the community to further appreciate and understand their art.

Curators Tan Haijun and Zhang Lu, who have resided in Flushing for 18 and 10 years respectively, highlight the rich immigrant culture found within the community. By drawing on their own immigration experiences, they have collaborated with eight Chinese and Asian artists to present their unique perspectives on Flushing’s immigrant culture.

Zhang Lu used clay to create a Nokia mobile phone artwork after being inspired by the disappearing Nokia signboard outside Rongxin Plaza. Symbolizing the changing times, she reflects on the evolving nature of Flushing and how even shopping malls may one day vanish. On the other hand, Janice Chung captures the cultural differences and integration within Flushing through her photographs of restaurant owners, showcasing the inclusive nature of certain establishments.

The “Circle: Life, Living, Survival, and Vitality in Flushing” art exhibition aims to integrate with the mall’s advertising walls and shop signs in Rongxin Plaza, blending seamlessly with the commercial landscape. The exhibition opened on July 15 and will run until July 23, providing visitors a limited time to immerse themselves in the vibrant immigrant culture of Flushing.

Flushing, with a history of 368 years, has been a hub for Asian immigrants for close to 50 years, resulting in a unique blend of cultures and conflicts. The exhibition seeks to embrace this diversity and promote understanding by showcasing art that reflects the community’s heritage.

As the art creation lecture concluded, visitors had the opportunity to try the board game “Flushing Multiplayer,” created by He Yuqi and Gu Qianfan. Using the map of Flushing as a backdrop, the board game encourages an exploration of new places, which aligns with the experiences of immigrants. The child-friendly game was a hit with attendees, especially the children, who happily engaged in play.

Qiu Xinye expressed his admiration for the young Chinese artists who are bringing attention and enthusiasm to the immigrant experience in Flushing. Their work not only helps the new generation appreciate the beauty of Flushing beyond commercial interests but also demonstrates the power of art in fostering understanding and growth.

The “Circle: Life, Living, Survival, and Vitality in Flushing” art exhibition will continue to captivate visitors until July 23, 2023, at Rongxin Plaza, located at No. 41-40 Kissena Blvd. The exhibition is open daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

