opening today2022 Chengdu Auto Showsuperior,Audi SQ5 Sportbackofficially listed,new car price638,800 yuan.




2022 Chengdu Auto Show: Audi SQ5 Sportback priced at 638,800 yuan

Appearance, the new car continues the newAudiThe design concept of the Q5 model, and many sports suits have been added to the appearance, showing the extremely sporty visual experience of the car. In terms of details, the new car adopts a honeycomb air intake grille, and there is an exclusive red sports logo above it. On both sides of the front of the car, with the blessing of LED light source headlights, it enriches the recognition at night.


2022 Chengdu Auto Show: Audi SQ5 Sportback priced at 638,800 yuan

Coming to the side of the body, the new car has a smooth line design, and the fastback style design brings a more dynamic body posture. In addition, the new car is equipped with exclusive red sports brake calipers, which is full of sports.


2022 Chengdu Auto Show: Audi SQ5 Sportback priced at 638,800 yuan

At the rear of the car, the new car adopts a split taillight style, and the interior is blessed with LED light sources. At the same time, the bilateral four-outlet exhaust layout at the rear brings a more sporty visual experience and a good sound experience.


2022 Chengdu Auto Show: Audi SQ5 Sportback priced at 638,800 yuan

In terms of interior, the new car also incorporates many sports elements, such as the S sports steering wheel and red sports seats. In terms of power system, the new car is equipped with a 3.0T V6 turbocharged engine with a maximum output of 354 horsepower and a peak torque of 500Nm. In the transmission system, the new car is matched with an 8-speed manual transmission and is equipped with a quattro full-time four-wheel drive system.

