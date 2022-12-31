(Original title: 2022 public offering fund performance list: Inflation-themed funds lead the way and there is no “doubling basis”)

The market in 2022 is coming to an end. Looking back at the A-share market throughout the year, the Shanghai Composite Index has experienced many ups and downs, with relatively large declines in the first half and the second half of the year. The market once fell below 2900 points. Investors suffered losses.

From the perspective of the rise and fall of major sectors, the Shanghai Composite Index fell by 15.13% for the whole year, performing slightly better; the ChiNext Index, Shenzhen Component Index, and Kechuang 50 fell as high as 29.37%, 25.85%, and 31.35% for the whole year, respectively. Affected by the market conditions, this year’s fund market failed to show a “doubling base” as in previous years. The highest is the oil and gas index fund, which has an annual increase of less than 70%.

Inflation-themed funds lead the way

With the end of the last trading day in 2022, the fund’s annual performance rankings have also been settled. Overall, the average fund performance in 2022 is lower than that in 2021, and there is a big difference between the first and last performance. From the perspective of annual income, compared with the three “doubling bases” in 2021, the number of funds whose performance doubled in 2022 is zero. As of December 29, there were only 5 funds (combined calculations of A/C categories) with annual performance exceeding 50%, and all of them were inflation-themed funds. Specifically, GF Dow Jones Oil Index, China Feed Soybean Meal Futures ETF, China Feed Soybean Meal Futures ETF Connection A, Lion Oil and Gas Energy and Huabao S&P Oil and Gas rank among the top five in the market-wide fund income list. In addition, funds such as Wanjia macro timing and multi-strategy, China Merchants Core Competitiveness, Wanjia Xinli and other funds have an annual rate of return of more than 40%.

However, the performance of active equity funds will vary greatly in 2022, with a performance gap of more than 98%. Against the backdrop of a weak market, active equity funds still have some products that stand out and achieve higher yields than the industry average. In 2022, the active equity fund with the highest rate of return will be Wanjia macro timing multi-strategy. As of December 29, the rate of return reached 48.35%. Established in March 2017, the fund is a flexible allocation fund with Huang Hai as the fund manager. The other two products managed by Huang Hai, Wanjia Xinli and Wanjia Selection, also have a return rate of more than 35% within the year.

The overall performance of bond funds in 2022 is also mediocre. Due to the sharp correction in the bond market in the fourth quarter, Wind data shows that as of December 29, 2022, among the 4199 (A/C class separately calculated) bond funds that have been established for one year Among the funds, 3,229 have received positive returns, and Nuoan Ruixin is regularly open and ranks first in the list of bond funds with an 11.05% return.

The performance differentiation of QDII funds throughout the year is also relatively obvious. The oil and gas-themed funds with the lowest performance in 2020 will continue to be the best in 2022 after the “jedi rebound” in 2021, and the Internet-themed QDII funds are still undergoing serious corrections. Overall, among the 438 QDII funds (A/C categories are calculated separately), 82 have gained positive returns. The losses of QDII funds such as GF Global Select USD Spot Exchange and Cathay Pacific Overseas High Yield exceeded 40%.

2022 is the year of fund innovation

Yang Delong, chief economist of Qianhai Open Source Fund, said that the market performance this year was not satisfactory, mainly due to the impact of many unexpected factors. For example, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February, which not only had a certain impact on the global political landscape, Moreover, it directly pushed up the prices of oil, natural gas, and agricultural products, causing global inflation; the second is that in order to deal with the highest inflation level in the past 40 years, the Federal Reserve adopted seven violent interest rate hikes, increasing the benchmark interest rate from 0-0.25% at the beginning of the year to 4.25%-4.5%, which has had a great impact on the global capital market; the third is the recurrence of domestic epidemics. In the first 11 months of this year, the spread of the epidemic was prevented through strict blockade and control, but the economy has experienced a relatively obvious decline. After the optimization of epidemic control measures, infection peaks appeared in many places, which also had a short-term impact on the market.

Nevertheless, in 2022, public funds will continue to keep upright and innovate in new products, which will greatly help the new fund issuance market. First, on November 25, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security announced the launch of the personal pension system, which will be first implemented in 36 cities or regions including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xi’an, and Chengdu. A total of 129 pension target funds from 40 fund managers were selected in the first batch. Pension target funds set up exclusive Y-type shares for personal pension accounts, and purchase Y-type shares can enjoy double preferential tax and fee rates.

In addition, a total of 40 interbank certificates of deposit index fund products have been launched intensively in the market this year, and the products have ushered in rapid expansion; in 2022, more REITs products will be launched, and the REITs market will expand steadily; CSI 1000 Index ETF, the domestic heavyweight broad-based index ETF product of opportunity, the North China Securities 50 ETF that provides investors with options to share the dividends of innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises, and the CSI Environmental Exchange Carbon Center that guides the flow of market funds to the field of low-carbon sustainable development and new fund products such as ETFs.

Liu Yiqian, Shanghai Securities Fund Evaluation Research Center, analyzed that the fund issuance market in 2022 will present five major characteristics: 1. Fixed-income varieties will become the mainstream of attracting money; 2. Index products will develop on a large scale; 3. Industry innovation will accelerate and industry development will be accelerated; 4. . Funds to help individuals provide for the elderly officially set sail; 5. Funds established through the transaction settlement model of securities companies have made a small breakthrough.Reporter Wang Jinping