2023 Shanghai Auto Show | BMW i Vision Dee and i7 M70L officially unveiled-Sina Automobile

2023 Shanghai Auto Show | BMW i Vision Dee and i7 M70L officially unveiled

2023 Shanghai Auto Show | BMW i Vision Dee and i7 M70L officially unveiled

On April 18, news came from the front team of Buycar Auto Show that BMW i Vision Dee and i7 (configuration|inquiry) M70L were officially unveiled. It is reported that BMW will present 11 pure electric products in 2023.

From the appearance point of view, the design of the i Vision Dee concept car is very avant-garde. The fully enclosed front face shows a special identity, and the minimalist style is full of sense of technology. At the same time, the headlights and the closed grille of the new car together form the human-computer interaction module outside the car. Through these modules, BMW i Vision Dee can express joy, surprise and other emotions, which is very technological.

In addition, on the i Vision Dee concept car, the car’s full-color E Ink technology was applied to the surface of the car for the first time, and a fully variable and individually configurable color appearance was introduced on the car. Through different electric pulses, the car body can present Up to 32 colors.

On the other hand, BMW’s new i7 M70L, as the most powerful pure electric model in BMW’s history, is based on the i7 upgrade and is expected to start booking at the end of April. With the support of the sports kit, the appearance of the new car not only has the luxury and stability of the 7 series (configuration|inquiry), but also has a very sporty feel. The two-color body design highlights its flagship positioning.

In terms of power, the i7 M70L adopts a front and rear dual-motor layout, with a combined maximum output power of 485 kW and a peak torque of 1100 Nm. The official claims that its 100-kilometer acceleration time is only 3.7 seconds.

