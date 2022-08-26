On August 26th, the 25th Chengdu International Auto Show was grandly opened. Wei Pai 0 Anxiety Smart Electric – Mocha DHT-PHEV Lidar version made its world debut, blessing “heavy perception,BigComputing power, light map“Leading technology path, become the industry’sfirstmassiveMass-produced models for urban NOH landing applications.Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version will beMass production is planned in September, and it will be launched within the yearto provide the driving force for the brand to continue to improve, and to stand firmly in the first camp of high-end intelligent new energy.





“There is no difference between old and new forces in the world, only new and old technologies. If you want to win recognition and grab the market, you can only rely on real power, real mass production, and real coverage.” Qiao Xinyu, deputy general manager of Weipai, said that in the field of intelligent assisted driving In the technical competition, you must choose the correct technical route. The Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version’s “heavy perception, large computing power, and light map” technical path understands Chinese cities and Chinese users better, and it is destined that only China Wei knows better. Chinese brand to complete.

At the event site, Wei brand’s high-tech circle of friends also came to help out. Ai Hezhi, senior director of Qualcomm product marketing, officially announced that the Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version is the first Snapdragon Ride platform model in China, and it is the latest cooperation achievement between Qualcomm and Great Wall and Millet in the field of technology. Gu Weihao, CEO of Maomo Zhixing, said as a motorcycle owner that the previous Mocha high-speed NOH experience was already at the top level in China, and now it has become the first model of the Maomo HPilot assisted driving system. In the future, each generation of Maomo will be the most advanced assistant Driving results will also be the first to be applied on Mocha.

Urban NOH really applies 5 major 0 anxiety and creates a new high-end intelligent new energy precedent

The Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version is eye-catching, and it is the first to enter the game with urban NOH.Get through the high speedwith urban advanced intelligenceAuxiliarydriving full sceneto start the first year of mass production of intelligent pilot assisted driving in 2022, to win the key battle in the second half of intelligent travel, and to lead the high-end intelligent new energy track.





One step ahead, everywhere leading, with the industry’s unique technical path to break the predicament of intelligent assisted driving.Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version of the “heavy perception, large computing power, light map” technical path, to achievevisual system+Double guarantee of perception systemcompared with the pure visual technology solutions with weak recognition ability of dark light environment, animals, two-wheeled vehicles, etc., and the “light perception, heavy map” processing method with extremely high technical threshold and strict policy approval restrictions, all show obvious advantage.

Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version has2 lidars, 5 millimeter wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars,12HD camera. Among them, the two lidars can detect a distance of 180 meters at a reflectivity of 10%, and superimpose to achieve a 170-degree ultra-wide viewing angle, while the internal 125 laser beams are emitted with a resolution of 0.2°*0.1°, with 1.5 million points/ Scanning speed in seconds for clearer 3D modeling. Only by seeing far, wide, and clearly can we provide users with extremely intelligent and safe protection of “city + high-speed” full-scene travel.





Full-stack self-developed heavy-sensing solution, more customized processing has been carried out for urban road conditions to maximize the safe traffic capacity in urban scenarios. Behind the realization of this technological process, it all comes from the data intelligence system MANA. Gu Weihao, CEO of Maomo Zhixing, added that as China‘s first autonomous driving data intelligence system,MANA can efficiently turn data into knowledgeIntegrate vision and lidar data in the underlying algorithm to realize the deep perception of space, time and sensor trinity, and then make excellent user products.





The most powerful “chip” for intelligent driving, endows the “center” with a sensitive response, allows intelligent piloting to assist driving, and has the “core” to drive to the city.Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version based onQualcomm SnapdragonRide Platform, equipped with the first 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8540 + 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 9000 solution, with 360 TOPS large computing power, efficient processing of various road conditions information feedback from sensing components, and quick response. “I believe that for the automotive industry, the release of the Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version will provide new ideas for the realization of high-level intelligent driving experience, and also marks a key step for the industry to the future of intelligent driving.” Qualcomm Aihezhi is at the event Speaking on the spot.





Previously, Mocha DHT-PHEV has launched two models: 0 anxiety smart enjoyment version and 0 anxiety performance version. 0 Anxiety Smart Sharing Edition can be achieved204 kilometers of pure electric battery life、1000+km comprehensive endurance,as well asNOH Smart Pilot Assisted Driving0 anxiety performance version is more available4.8 seconds to 100 km/h、7 driving modes to switch at willand finally achieve0 anxiety about battery life, 0 anxiety about performance, 0 anxiety about intelligence, 0 anxiety about luxuryFour advantages.Now that the city NOH is applied, the Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version builds an urban assisted driving as the keynote.Safety 0 Anxiety，Ascension 5 Big 0 Anxietysuccessfully established a high-end new energy benchmark, broadened the boundaries of users’ lives, and reconstructed the blueprint for smart travel in all scenarios.

Starting from the user’s pain point thinking, the NOH function of the eight major cities continues to iterate

Leave all the complex and thoughtful technical work in the factory, and hand over all the convenient and safe application experience to users.In the face of complex traffic networks, complex types of participants, and complex driving behavior of main vehicles, the Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version is based on the technical path of “heavy perception, large computing power, and light maps”.Intelligent navigation and following, traffic light recognition, urban intersection, intelligent obstacle avoidance, pedestrian comity, cone bucket recognition, vehicle jamming avoidance, urban intelligent lane change8 major tripssolution, to achieve the overall leadership of urban NOH in scene coverage and functionality. Not only that, urban NOH will continue to iterate and upgrade for different cities, categories, weather and climates.





Driving to commute is bound to face the following situations. In the morning and evening peaks, there are many lights, cars, and people at urban intersections, and there are countless vehicles going straight, turning, and U-turning. It is a high-incidence scene of urban driving violations. When the Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version is passing through the intersection, the city NOH will intelligently identify the status of the signal lights,Stop at red light, slow down at yellow light, drive at green lightand at the same time in areas such as turning roads at intersections and areas to be turned, etc.intelligent judgmentthe intersection is safe to pass after the game, and when facing pedestrians crossing,decelerate in advance,After confirming that there is no potential collision risk, pass at a low speed。





The main and secondary arterial roads in the city carry the main traffic capacity, the density of vehicles is high, the driving is slow and congested, and it is difficult to change lanes and overtake. Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version will be based on the navigation route,Automatically follow the set route,smart cruiseandLane changeand when encountering the common phenomenon of jamming, the system can also accurately identify and avoid it safely.

In addition, illegal parking, foreign object roadblocks, etc. are often criticized at the edge of urban roads, and drivers are also prone to collision accidents due to suddenness and lack of concentration.Urban NOH relies on the efficient collaboration of 31 high-sensing radars/cameras to achieveAccurate identification of special-shaped vehicles, construction roadblocks, cones, two-wheelers, tricycles, etc.and ultimately lead users to avoid obstacles safely.

The three major pain points are difficult to pass, difficult to change lanes, and easy to smash. Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version easily won.city ​​NOH inThe core city scene coverage rate exceeds 90%, the lane change success rate exceeds 90%, the intersection pass rate exceeds 70%, and the traffic flow processing capability is as high as level 4.. For the deep cultivation of intelligent travel, the Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version is unswerving.

The real mass production of urban NOH breaks all “futures” technical propaganda

Real coverage, real safety, and real opening are the elements to truly start the first year of intelligent assisted driving. A year ago, Mocha HWA high-speed assisted driving, NOH high-speed intelligent pilot assistance system,The total mileage of users exceeds 15 million kilometers, and the total usage time exceeds 170,000 hours. At present, the Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version is equipped with urban NOH, and has been tested in Beijing, Baoding and other places. It covers more than 30,000 typical scenarios and achieves full coverage of 1-5 roads. It is worth mentioning that,City smart navigation application city, this year will exceed 10seatthe future willfastOver 100 seats。





Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version uses the real landing, real mass production, real safety, and real coverage of urban NOH, pierces the industry’s “futures” technology and fancy marketing window paper, and writes China‘s first mass-produced heavy-sensing city assistant Driving high-end new energy milestones, highlighting the technical position of “technology first, people first”.

On the road of research and development to create a technological highland, we will never stop, and we will never stop in the advancement of products that meet the needs of users. Wei brand Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version uses the most advanced technology path of “heavy perception, large computing power, and light map” to make urban assisted driving continue to evolve, and is committed to winning the second half of the battle of intelligent driving and participating in high-end new energy vehicles in the future. Construction, to move forward firmly for the user’s better travel life.



