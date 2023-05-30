Home » A 20-year-old guy with a monthly income of 6,000 carries a million-dollar mortgage and works during the day and sets up a stall at night.
[A 20-year-old guy with a monthly income of 6,000 and a million-dollar housing loan: works during the day and sets up a stall at night and works 14 hours a day, prepares materials during lunch break and sells the stall after get off work]Recently, Wuhan, Hubei. Xiao He, 20 years old this year, has tried various occupations such as chef, salesman, and delivery person after graduating from a technical secondary school majoring in food and cooking. Now he works as a technical clerk on a construction site with a monthly salary of 6,000. Last year, the family bought a house for Xiao He, but he had to repay the mortgage of 4,000 yuan a month. Under pressure, he chose to set up a stall after work. Xiao He said that the working hours during the day are from 8 am to 11 am, and in the afternoon From 2:00 to 5:00, I will use the noon time to prepare ingredients in advance. After work, I will go directly to Hujing Snack Street to sell mashed potatoes. Usually, the stall will be set up from 5:30 to 10:00, and the stall has been set up for four days. You can earn 300-400 yuan when it is not raining. If the income can be higher than the job in the future, I will consider setting up a full-time stall.

