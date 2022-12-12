Home Business A Powell Recession Is Coming?The New York Fed Model: A Certainty – Finance – International Finance
Business

A Powell Recession Is Coming?The New York Fed Model: A Certainty – Finance – International Finance

by admin
A Powell Recession Is Coming?The New York Fed Model: A Certainty – Finance – International Finance

A Powell Recession Is Coming?New York Fed Model: A Certainty

(Photo: AFP)

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. will end up triggering a “recession” next year, according to a model used by the New York Fed to gauge the likelihood of a recession, research firm DataTrek said on Monday.Powell recession“(Powell Recession), a recession is almost a certainty.

According to comprehensive media reports, the model tracks the spread between the U.S. 3-month treasury bill and the 10-year bond,FedChairman Powell once said that this is his preferred indicator for assessing recession, and analysts also believe that the model is better than the spread between 2-year and 10-year bond yields in terms of the accuracy of predicting recession.

Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek, said that the model has shown that the possibility of economic recession is 38%. Considering the past 60 years of history, if the probability of recession of the model exceeds 30%, 9 out of 11 times have accurately predicted recession, so he It is believed that the real probability of recession in the United States is actually close to 100%.

Nicholas Colas pointed out that although the market generally predicts that the Fed’s interest rate hike will slow down to 2 yards in December, the model tells us that the market believes that interest rates will restrict the economy too much, which will eventually trigger a “Bauer recession”.

It is worth mentioning that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and analysts including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Deutsche Bank also believe that the U.S. will soon fall into recession, which will cause U.S. stocks to plummet by at least 20%.

You may also like

Policies make hydrogen fuel cells welcome development opportunities

The status of the richest man is suspended?Musk...

The good news stimulates the state-owned stocks headed...

More than 20 A-share listed companies listed on...

Xinhu Zhongbao: The controlling shareholder intends to transfer...

Maneuver, the 450 amendments reported: all times and...

Getir takes Gorillas: a new European home delivery...

Nervous stock markets, all the spotlights on the...

The latest storytelling challenge against customer indifference

Maneuver, Berlusconi gives up: “Increase in minimum pensions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy