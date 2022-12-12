(Tanjung Karang, 8th) Council meeting unanimously approved the publication of the 》。

President Chen Baiquan said that this tourist map includes tourist attractions in Guaxue County, seafood restaurants and delicacies, as well as various information and information on eating, drinking and entertainment.

Help promote melon snow ecotourism

He said that the publication of the Gua Xue County tourism map by the Chamber of Commerce is mainly to help promote the eco-tourism and development of Gua Xue County, so that more domestic and foreign tourists can understand the excellent location and development potential of Gua Xue County eco-tourism.

He said that the Chamber of Commerce will jointly promote the local tourism map with the Selangor Tourism Development Board, the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board and the Kuala Selangor City Council in cooperation with the Kuala Selangor County Tourism Development Association for the publication of the tourism map, hoping to gain strong support from the private sector.

Chen Baiquan hoped that under the leadership of the newly appointed Minister of Tourism Dato Sri Teo Keng Sin and strengthened publicity, Malaysia’s tourism industry will have a bright future, especially the promotion of China, with its huge market, it will drive our country’s economic recovery and grow.

He called on Minister Zhang Qingxin to go to Gua Xue County to inspect the potential Gua Xue eco-tourism attractions here, strengthen publicity and allocate funds to upgrade the basic facilities of the attractions, so as to attract more tourists to visit and taste the delicacies of the three major ethnic groups, and stimulate local business opportunities and employment opportunities.

Chen Baiquan also revealed that the Kwa Seut Chinese Chamber of Commerce plans to publish the “Kwa Seut County Travel Brochure and Special Edition” in the future, which will be written in Chinese, English and Malay, and will introduce the tourist attractions and information in Kwa Seut County in detail, hoping to get the support of the private sector and business groups Support, send the information of this travel brochure to domestic and foreign countries, for tourists to use as a reference, so as to attract them to come for sightseeing.