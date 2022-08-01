



On August 2, Fun Sleeping Technology (301336.SZ) opened the subscription, the issue price is 37.53 yuan per share, the subscription limit is 10,000 shares, and the price-earnings ratio is 26.50 times. It belongs to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Growth Enterprise Market.CICCas its sole sponsor.

The company is an Internet retail company focusing on its own brand of technologically innovative home furnishing products. The company’s main business is the research and development, design, production (implemented by outsourcing production) and sales of high-quality easy-to-install furniture, home textiles and other household products. The company’s core brand “8H” has a high reputation among consumers. The company’s products mainly include furniture and home textiles. Furniture categories mainly include upholstered furniture and wood furniture, of which upholstered furniture includes mattresses, sofas, soft beds and other products; wood furniture includes solid wood beds, solid wood coffee tables, solid wood cabinets, solid wood dining tables and chairs, solid wood bedside tables and other products. Home textile categories mainly include pillows, quilts, mattresses, four-piece sets and other products.

During the reporting period, the structure of the company’s main business income by product category is shown in the following table:

The net amount of the actual total amount of funds raised by the company after deducting the issuance expenses will be used to invest in the following projects:

In terms of finance, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the operating income of Fun Sleep Technology was approximately RMB 552 million, RMB 479 million and RMB 473 million, respectively. The company’s net profit was 73.9298 million yuan, 67.8795 million yuan, and 68.4551 million yuan respectively. The net profit attributable to the parent was the same as the net profit.

