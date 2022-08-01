Home Business A Share Subscription | Fun Sleep Technology (301336.SZ) Opens Subscription Company Focuses on Internet Retail of Its Own Brand Technology Innovation Home Products | A Shares_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

A Share Subscription | Fun Sleep Technology (301336.SZ) Opens Subscription Company Focuses on Internet Retail of Its Own Brand Technology Innovation Home Products | A Shares_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
A Share Subscription | Fun Sleep Technology (301336.SZ) Opens Subscription Company Focuses on Internet Retail of Its Own Brand Technology Innovation Home Products | A Shares_Sina Finance_Sina.com


On August 2, Fun Sleeping Technology (301336.SZ) opened the subscription, the issue price is 37.53 yuan per share, the subscription limit is 10,000 shares, and the price-earnings ratio is 26.50 times. It belongs to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Growth Enterprise Market.CICCas its sole sponsor.

The company is an Internet retail company focusing on its own brand of technologically innovative home furnishing products. The company’s main business is the research and development, design, production (implemented by outsourcing production) and sales of high-quality easy-to-install furniture, home textiles and other household products. The company’s core brand “8H” has a high reputation among consumers. The company’s products mainly include furniture and home textiles. Furniture categories mainly include upholstered furniture and wood furniture, of which upholstered furniture includes mattresses, sofas, soft beds and other products; wood furniture includes solid wood beds, solid wood coffee tables, solid wood cabinets, solid wood dining tables and chairs, solid wood bedside tables and other products. Home textile categories mainly include pillows, quilts, mattresses, four-piece sets and other products.

During the reporting period, the structure of the company’s main business income by product category is shown in the following table:

The net amount of the actual total amount of funds raised by the company after deducting the issuance expenses will be used to invest in the following projects:

In terms of finance, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the operating income of Fun Sleep Technology was approximately RMB 552 million, RMB 479 million and RMB 473 million, respectively. The company’s net profit was 73.9298 million yuan, 67.8795 million yuan, and 68.4551 million yuan respectively. The net profit attributable to the parent was the same as the net profit.

See also  A-shares enter the era of normalization of delisting, and the regulatory authorities will further improve rules | Delisting | Delisting risks | A shares_Sina Technology

Open an account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

You may also like

IMF lowers Italy’s GDP estimates to 3% in...

More than 40% of the top 100 real...

Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan according to CNN...

Will the iPhone 14 Pro display be better...

Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan according to CNN...

Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan according to CNN...

Home Furnishing丨Hongtao Co., Ltd.: The controlling shareholder Liu...

Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan according to CNN...

Written on the 9th anniversary of Redmi: Do...

Leonardo among the best in the Ftse Mib...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy