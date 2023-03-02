Accelerate the promotion of new industrialization, strengthen, optimize and expand the real economy (starting with authoritative departments)

People’s Daily reported that on the afternoon of March 1, the State Council Information Office held a series of press conferences on the theme of “Comments from Authoritative Departments”. Achievements and latest initiatives.

Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system by forging long plates, making up for short plates, and strengthening the foundation

Manufacturing is the foundation of the real economy and an important field for building a modern industrial system. The high-level major technical equipment is “upright”, and the industrial foundation that plays the role of basic support is “ground”. To make the manufacturing industry stronger and better, it is necessary to be “top-level” and “ground-based”.

Over the past 10 years, my country has formed a manufacturing system with a large scale, complete system and strong competitiveness. “We will consolidate the advantages of a complete industrial system, keep the proportion of manufacturing industry basically stable, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system by forging long plates, making up for short plates, and strengthening the foundation.” Jin Zhuanglong said.

Transform and upgrade traditional industries. Traditional industries are the foundation of the modern industrial system, accounting for more than 80% of the manufacturing industry. In the next step, we will vigorously promote technological transformation and equipment renewal of enterprises, promote advanced and applicable technologies, and promote process modernization and high-end products. Implement the action of “increasing variety, improving quality, and creating brand” in the manufacturing industry to improve product quality and brand benefits. Deeply implement intelligent manufacturing projects, accelerate the development of service-oriented manufacturing, and vigorously develop producer services. Implement the implementation plan for carbon peaking in the industrial field, fully promote green manufacturing, and improve the level of green and low-carbon development. Encourage the adoption of market-oriented and rule-of-law methods, promote the acceleration of mergers and reorganizations in key industries, and increase the degree of industrial concentration.

Consolidate and extend advantageous industries. my country’s high-speed rail, ships, electric power equipment, construction machinery, and communication equipment have formed distinctive advantages. The output of a number of important products such as personal computers, mobile phones, household appliances, and solar panels accounts for more than half of the world. Vigorously implement industrial foundation reengineering projects and major technical equipment research projects, consolidate and enhance the advantages of the entire industrial chain, and create a number of Chinese-made business cards. Give full play to the main role of enterprises, support leading enterprises to become stronger and better, and cultivate a number of world-class enterprises. In addition, implement a special action for the development of advanced manufacturing clusters, focusing on key areas such as construction machinery, rail transit, optoelectronic information, energy and power equipment, textiles and clothing, and build a world-class advanced manufacturing cluster.

Cultivate and expand emerging industries. Focus on 5G, artificial intelligence, bio-manufacturing, industrial Internet, green and low-carbon and other key areas, and continuously enrich and expand new application scenarios. Expand the construction layout of the National Manufacturing Innovation Center in emerging industries. Implement the “robot +” application action to promote the large-scale and intensive development of the Internet of Things industry.

Forward-looking layout of future industries. The future industry is an important starting point to seize the opportunity of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation and realize leading development. Jin Zhuanglong introduced that the next step will be to study and formulate an action plan for future industrial development, accelerate the deployment of frontier fields such as humanoid robots, metaverse, and quantum technology, and comprehensively promote the research and development of 6G technology. “Encourage local governments to try first and speed up the layout of future industries.”

The development level of intelligent manufacturing has jumped significantly, and the intelligent development of manufacturing industry has achieved remarkable results

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the application scale and development level of my country’s intelligent manufacturing have jumped significantly, and the development of intelligent manufacturing has achieved remarkable results, which has strongly supported the high-quality development of the industrial economy. At present, my country has built more than 2,100 high-level digital workshops and smart factories.

“We will stick to the main direction of intelligent manufacturing, promote industrial technological transformation, optimization and upgrading, and reshape the industrial model and corporate form of the manufacturing industry with intelligence.” Xin Guobin, deputy minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said.

Carry out multi-level application promotion. For key industries, build a batch of world-class smart factories and smart supply chains. For small and medium-sized enterprises, large-scale implementation of targeted solutions such as process optimization, lean management and process reengineering. Facing key provinces and cities, build a number of pioneering areas for intelligent manufacturing, and explore and form development paths and models with regional characteristics.

Accelerate breakthroughs in integrated technological innovation. Intensify research on manufacturing technologies such as complex design and advanced technology, organize and mobilize all forces, give full play to the main role of enterprises, and achieve fundamental and strategic breakthroughs. Focus on the R&D and promotion of a number of applicable technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital twins, and achieve a number of original and forward-looking results. Concentrate on promoting the softwareization of industrial knowledge, and develop a batch of basic industrial software and core process packages.

Strengthen basic support capabilities. Research and formulate policies and measures to promote the digital development of equipment, and use intelligent equipment innovation to support the construction of digital China. Open up the arteries of digital infrastructure, accelerate the large-scale deployment and application of 5G and industrial Internet, improve the intelligent manufacturing standard system, deepen the application of basic standards, actively participate in international exchanges and cooperation, and promote the level of intelligent development in various fields.

The construction of new infrastructure has been accelerated, and modern information technology has benefited the masses of the people

Build the world‘s largest and technologically advanced 5G network. There are more than 2.31 million 5G base stations in my country, and the 5G network covers all prefecture-level cities and counties in the country. The continuous improvement of 5G network supply capabilities will play an important leading role in building a complete industrial chain covering systems, chips, and terminals. In the next step, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will continue to increase the depth and breadth of 5G network coverage, further deepen network co-construction and sharing, and vigorously promote the integration of 5G technology applications and product application results into all walks of life in the economy and society. In particular, it is necessary to promote the development of “5G+Industrial Internet” in the direction of deep integration of the manufacturing industry, expand to all links of production, and improve the overall level of digitalization, networking, and intelligence in the manufacturing industry.

Realize nationwide “Gigabit connectivity to cities”, “Broadband connectivity to every village” and “5G connectivity to counties and counties” across the country. Gigabit optical network already has the ability to cover more than 500 million households. The “East Counting, West Computing” project has been fully launched, and a computing power infrastructure application system integrating “calculation, storage, and transportation” has been gradually built. The total scale of data center racks in use in my country has exceeded 6.5 million standard racks, the scale of servers has exceeded 20 million, and the total scale of computing power ranks second in the world. In the future, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will launch the “Light Chasing Action” for gigabit optical networks to strengthen cross-industry, cross-enterprise, and cross-regional network collaborative innovation, and support the transformation of traditional industries to digital, networked, and intelligent. Small and medium-sized cities and remote rural areas must realize the coordinated and balanced development of information and communication networks, promote the construction of “broadband frontiers” and cloud networks in small and medium-sized cities, so that modern information technology can benefit the masses of the people. At the same time, increase support for powerful computing empowerment of computing power infrastructure, and create a network architecture and computing power supply system with cloud-network integration and computing-network integration.

The world‘s largest mobile Internet of Things has been built, with the number of connections reaching 1.845 billion households, accounting for more than 70% of the total number of connections in the world. It has become the first country in the world‘s major economies to realize “things superhuman”. The mobile Internet of Things has achieved large-scale applications in the fields of digital city construction, intelligent manufacturing, intelligent transportation, and mobile payment.

According to Tian Yulong, chief engineer and spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the next step will be to further promote the comprehensive development of the mobile Internet of Things, continue to consolidate its leading advantages in network capabilities, and create IoT access capabilities that support fixed-mobile integration and combine broadband and narrowband. Continue to expand the application scenarios of the mobile Internet of Things, support the construction of digital China and the construction of smart cities, and let the information infrastructure benefit the masses of the people.