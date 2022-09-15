Home Business Activated iPhone 14 Pro Smart Island status will be visible in screenshot and screen recording mode – Apple iPhone
As the first reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro arrive, we’ve also heard some interesting details about the newly introduced “Smart Island”.As an alternative to notch notch, Dynamic Island is designed to better disguise the pill-shaped opening on the iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max screen.The “Smart Island” can also become different shapes and sizes according to different usage scenarios such as incoming calls, alarms, notifications, Face ID authentication, timers, etc.

As planned, starting later this year, Apple will also open up integrations with the Live Activity widget to third-party apps.

But more interestingly, when Dynamic Island is invoked by an app, or when the camera/microphone status indicator is active, its shape will also be visible in screen capture/record mode on iPhone 14 Pro series smartphones.

Taking screenshots as an example, the entire “Smart Island”, and any additional elements (such as the circular timer icon), will be recorded by iOS 16.

The reason for this is also very understandable, after all, when Dynamic Island is called, its screenshot may also contain valuable information.

On the other hand, when Smart Island is completely inactive, it doesn’t appear in the screenshots — consistent with screenshot behavior on iPhones with notches.

