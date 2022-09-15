Home Entertainment Ghost Horse Artist Gary Baseman Beijing New Exhibition Early Bird Tickets Open Today, Autumn is the Season for Cats_TOM Entertainment
Beijing Walk Away Art SpaceFamous America will be presented from October 1st to November 27thPop surrealist artist Gary Baseman(Gary Baseman)’s new solo exhibition “Nine Lives” (Nine Lives), exhibition early bird tickets are available for purchase on September 15th. The exhibition will focus on Gary Bessman’s most important life partner, muse and mentor, Blackie, the black cat who inspired him countless inspirations and ideas. The site will show the audience the years of mutual dependence between the artist and the black cat through many works spanning the field of multimedia materials. If you are a senior shit shoveler and a contemporary art lover, then you must not miss this exhibition!

Gary Baseman, the founder of “Total Art”, blurs the lines between art and commercial art. As a representative figure of American surrealism on par with Mark Leiden, Gary Bessman has gradually established his position in the art world with his unique painting style after gaining a foothold in the art circle as a commercial illustrator since the 1980s. . His works are both fairy tale and dark, mixing the background of his own life in the crazy imagination, forming a visual language that penetrates deep into the subconscious. Gary Bessman’s artistic creation covers a wide range. In addition to the creation of graphic paintings, three-dimensional dolls, and multimedia, he can be seen in game design, animation production, and even cross-border cooperation with fashion brands—— He is not only the designer of the smashing board game Cranium, but also the creator of the three-time Emmy Award-winning “Teacher’s Pet” series of animated short episodes and the movie of the same name. There are many international famous brands such as COACH, Lladro and Dr. Martens.

Black cat BlackieAs the theme of this exhibition, it is different from the usual irony connotations and discussions of nightmares in the artist’s works, and its lighthearted and humorous image represents the gentle side of Gary Bessman. Blackie was Gary’s LA neighbor’s outdoor cat, and when he first moved into the neighborhood, the kitten jumped into his life from next door and has since become the artist’s best friend, muse and tutor. The existence of Blackie inspired some important roles in Gary Bessman’s artistic career, such as ChouChou, Ahwroo, and to a certain extent, Blackie is also the artist’s alter ego. It is a pity that the kitten Blackie finally passed away in 2020 due to illness. Gary transformed the bits and pieces of living together in these years into artistic creations, showing the multiple worlds of a cat.

In addition to Gary Bessman’s first solo exhibition in Beijing, “Cat Has Nine Lives” will also present the artist’s large-scale healing sound installation “purr room” (purr room). A large-scale art installation with healing functions is exhibited for the first time in Asia. The source of the purr house is the trio of purrs that the black cat Blackie likes to make every day. Gary believes that the cat’s sound is full of supreme healing power and makes people infinitely calm. The project was a hit in Los Angeles and London, with people lining up to enter the giant Blackie “body” to feel the rhythm of the sound and the rate of breathing, and relax.Early bird tickets for the exhibition are on sale now, hope to be lucky enough to arrive between October 1st and November 27thBeijing Walk Away Art SpaceThe audience can also be comforted by the voice of the kitten in the purr house, and get the power of love from the kitten.

