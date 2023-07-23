How To Choose The Perfect Color Palette | OMAN

Photos: Pexels / Disclosure

Choosing the ideal color palette for home decor can be a daunting task. You will live with it every day in your home, and therefore some important aspects should be taken into account when choosing, such as color combinations, sensations they transmit and the climate you want for each room.

The definition of a color combination facilitates the choice of furniture and also to print your own personality in the house. Thinking about it, we’ve separated five tips to assemble your palette and start bringing your bedroom, living room, bathroom or office to life!

combinations and contrasts

Of course, the first criterion for choosing a color palette should be your personal taste. There is always that tone that we identify with the most and that we want to see everywhere. But when it comes to decoration, it is also important to consider the combinations and contrasts between colors.

The chromatic circle is a precious tool when defining. In it, it is possible to visualize harmonic combinations, and that does not mean choosing similar colors. In fact, it is possible to use it in two ways: consulting analogous tones and undertones based on the chosen color, or alternatively contrasting tones.

To use the chromatic circle in an intelligent way, just follow these steps: for similar colors, observe the tones that are side by side in the circle. As for contrasting colors, the tone that matches perfectly with the chosen one is the one on the opposite side of the circle. Thus, you can opt for both monochrome environments and a colorful and, at the same time, harmonic environment.

What do colors convey?

Color Psychology addresses the ability of colors to influence perceptions and feelings. According to the theory, not only do we observe colors, but our brain transforms their appearance into sensation. Below are some colors and their main characteristics according to theory:

Blue: balance, security, credibility, technology and intelligence. Gray: modernity, actuality and intellectuality. White: freshness, tranquility, whim and care. Black: mystery, refinement and elegance. Yellow: joy, creativity and positivism. Red: cheer, energy and audacity. Green: hope, harmony and stability. Pink: lightness and delicacy.

Each room, a color palette

You can have different color palettes at home, one for each room! This helps to give personality to each space in the house and even make it more colorful and unique.

For the children’s rooms, for example, adding colors that match their ages and tastes is essential for a cozy environment that matches their growth phase.

Diversifying the colors between environments also helps in the final balance of the decoration. It’s not because the kitchen is neutral, for example, that the bathroom can’t bet on super bold colors. Thinking about the functionality of the rooms can also be of great help: a more sober office for a home office, a more colorful kitchen for family gatherings and a monochrome bedroom for peaceful nights sleep are great choices.

Finally, do a color test!

Once all the colors are defined, it’s time to see if they work in practice. After all, it is imperative to imagine how the furniture will match the walls and decor.

You can find apps on the internet that simulate the colors on the walls. Just select the tone you want to use in your decoration and the program will create an image simulating the final result.

In addition, it is also worth asking for samples for the store, and looking for many references on the internet to be inspired and analyze how to create a harmonious environment. Here at Casa de Valentina’s OMA column, we’ve already given tips on Best Colors for the Home Office, All Black Decoration and Colorful Kitchens. It is worth checking!

