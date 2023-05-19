Home » Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and donate money
Business

Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and donate money

by admin
Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and donate money

Adidas is throwing out some of the “Yeezy” shoes from the ended cooperation with the later this month Rapper Kanye West on the market. The sporting goods company announced on Friday evening that “some Yeezy products” would be available via the Adidas app and online at the end of May.

Adidas had terminated the long-term cooperation with West in October after the latter had repeatedly spoken out, including with anti-Semitic statements. Since then there have been millions of pairs of shoes, which had already been produced, are in stock scattered around the world. “The company is currently examining whether and when adidas will launch further products from its inventory.”

Since the end of the cooperation between Adidas and West, several million pairs of “Yeezy” shoes have been scattered in warehouses around the world

Source: Seth Little / AP / dpa / archive image

As announced by CEO Björn Gulden, part of the proceeds will be donated: “The company will donate a significant amount to selected organizations that fight discrimination and hatred, including racism and anti-Semitism,” the statement said. These included the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.

also read

End of a world career: Kanye West, rapper and designer

See also  Right Debtors, "The awakening of the hero": the latest success of Belhaj Helmi

You may also like

How Adidas plans to solve the Kanye West...

Foot Locker collapses on the stock market and...

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leasing: Top deal with favorable...

BMW Concept Touring Coupé, a prototype that makes...

From sales star to bogeyman – Adidas solves...

Patents, a record 2022 for Italy compared to...

The opening of the 2023 Beijing International Motorcycle...

VW Touareg Leasing: The best offer for tradespeople

Government: Landini (CGIL), we do not rule out...

Turkish voters in Germany go to the polls...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy