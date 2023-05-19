Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and donate money

Adidas is throwing out some of the “Yeezy” shoes from the ended cooperation with the later this month Rapper Kanye West on the market. The sporting goods company announced on Friday evening that “some Yeezy products” would be available via the Adidas app and online at the end of May.

Adidas had terminated the long-term cooperation with West in October after the latter had repeatedly spoken out, including with anti-Semitic statements. Since then there have been millions of pairs of shoes, which had already been produced, are in stock scattered around the world. “The company is currently examining whether and when adidas will launch further products from its inventory.”

Since the end of the cooperation between Adidas and West, several million pairs of “Yeezy” shoes have been scattered in warehouses around the world Source: Seth Little / AP / dpa / archive image

As announced by CEO Björn Gulden, part of the proceeds will be donated: “The company will donate a significant amount to selected organizations that fight discrimination and hatred, including racism and anti-Semitism,” the statement said. These included the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.