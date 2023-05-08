Africa: progress in promoting intra-African trade

The Nairobi-based African Organization for Standardization (ARSO) and the Geneva-based International Trade Center (ITC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help continent-wide efforts to establish a label “Made in Africa” ​​and promote trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCfta).

“This MoU will generate greater engagement among our organizations and increase intra-African trade, particularly through the diversified production of value-added industrial products, across all priority sectors of the African economy. Together, we will accelerate standardization activities to increase the competitiveness of African businesses, strengthen regional value chains and pave the way for Made in Africa goods and services,” ARSO Secretary General Hermogene Nsengimana said during the signing ceremony. . “This new agreement builds on the great work we’ve done together to support those who need it most: small businesses. By establishing a continental platform of quality associations, we will support the harmonization of standards and reduce barriers to trade within the AfCfta. Our joint efforts will help drive the creation of a Made in Africa label to further promote intra-African trade, economic growth and development,” echoed ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton

The agreement renews an operational commitment between the two organizations for five years through 2028, in compliance with a growing global trend towards the use of sustainability standards. Through advocacy measures and training sessions, the organizations will promote regional standards in AfCfta priority sectors and the Eco Mark Africa eco-label.

Arso and ITC will collaborate to design a branding and marketing strategy to support broad adoption of the Made in Africa label. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

