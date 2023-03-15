The third edition of Africa Business Lab, the ICE Agency’s training program aimed at small and medium-sized Italian enterprises interested in the opportunities offered by the markets of the African continent, kicked off yesterday with almost 400 members.

The first day of work of the programme, organized by Agenzia Ice in collaboration with Sace and Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, was introduced by Roberto Luongo, general manager of Agenzia Ice who praised the initiative as “a consolidated tool for collaboration with companies companies aimed at exploiting enormous economic and commercial potential from an equal perspective”. An affirmation taken up by the moderator of the meeting, Massimo Zaurrini, director of the economic monthly Africa e Affari, who reminded the participants of the opportunities to be seized with “an Italian country system that is growing more and more in Africa”. Giuseppe Mistretta, central director for sub-Saharan African countries at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, then focused on the need to provide training to both Italian and African companies, especially in the agricultural sector, of key activities in Africa.

For her part, Letizia Pizzi, general manager of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, expressed her great satisfaction with “the growing attention that Italian institutions bring to the African continent”, underlining the space offered by the Africa Business Lab program to “bring skills of our companies in Africa”. Finally, at the conclusion of the institutional greetings of this first information day, Mariangela Siciliano Head of Education, Business Promotion & Supply Chain of SACE, invited Italian companies to seize the opportunity of the program to “develop a corporate strategy structured to approach complex markets and sometimes risky”.

The works then got underway with the Chief Economist Sace, Alessandro Terzulli, the lawyer Eugenio Bettella of Bergs & More and the general manager of E4Impact Foundation, Frank Cinque.

Today’s second day will instead be dedicated to in-depth analysis of some key markets of the continent, with a focus on Tunisia, Morocco, Angola and Ghana presented by the respective local ICE Office Directors, Francesca Tango, Francesco Pagnini, Elisabetta Merlino and Alessandro Gerbino.

After the two information days, a sectoral training course dedicated to agribusiness will follow from 22 to 24 March and divided into three sessions in virtual mode with the interventions of experts and professionals who will address the key issues for operating in the various African contexts. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

