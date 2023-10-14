Ágape Group Celebrates Grand Opening of Popeyes Chicken in the Dominican Republic

Ágape Business Group Opens First Popeyes Chicken Restaurant in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – The Ágape business group celebrated the grand opening of the first Popeyes Chicken restaurant in the Dominican Republic on Saturday. Located on Winston Churchill Avenue, this famous American fast-food chain is set to bring the flavors of traditional Louisiana chicken to the country. Excitement among internet users and fans of the brand has been palpable, resulting in the creation of over 250 new jobs within Ágape’s group of 5 franchises.

Businessman Manuel Corripio expressed his satisfaction with the investment, stating that the opening of Popeyes in the national territory not only creates job opportunities but also provides an enjoyable dining experience for customers. Corripio emphasized the group’s commitment to upholding the brand’s values and delivering quality products and impeccable service. He was joined by Ágape CEO Isabel Turull, who expressed gratitude to those involved in making the arrival of Popeyes in the Dominican Republic possible.

Turull, addressing a crowd of guests and eager consumers outside the establishment, praised the work of her team in bringing this beloved chicken brand to the country. She stated, “We are happy that Dominicans can finally taste the most beloved chicken in the world.” Turull also highlighted that Popeyes, originally from New Orleans, will offer customers the best breaded and seasoned chicken service.

The first Popeyes restaurant in Santo Domingo boasts 80 seats and includes a games area. It shares its location with Burger King, showcasing the synergy between the two popular fast-food chains. Customers can enjoy various service options, including delivery through Uber Eats and PedidosYa, as well as Drive Thru and take-out service.

The establishment of Popeyes Chicken in the Dominican Republic is seen as a positive step in diversifying the country’s fast-food offerings and meeting the demand for international flavors. With the support of Ágape Business Group, the brand aims to provide memorable experiences for all visitors to their establishments.

The culinary scene in the Dominican Republic continues to evolve, and the introduction of Popeyes Chicken is welcomed as a valuable addition. As the first location opens its doors, anticipation grows for the upcoming opening in Sambil Square next Friday.

Share this: Facebook

X

