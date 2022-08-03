Turn on the conditioner this summer could mean spend 216 eurosthat is to say 81% more than last year. A search for Facile.it made assuming an air conditioner in energy class B with a use of 500 hours and a consumption of 521 kWh, with prices calculated on the tariff of the protected service at the III Quarter 2021 and 2022 for a typical customer (2,700 kWh per year in the single-time band and power 3 kW).

The large bill will involve many consumers: in April there were already over 29 million owners of an air conditioner in Italy, the audience further expanded thanks to the advantages of Conditioner bonus and especially ai peaks of heat reached in these days. Spending could get even higher if ai increases in the price of energy joins a incorrect use of the appliance.

The choice of energy class of the air conditioner it is essential to try to contain consumption: those who are proceeding with a purchase should move towards a model of class A or higher. As of 2022, the new classification of these items has come into effect, but products with the old classification are still available on the market. Switching from a class B to class A ++ air conditioner means reduce the cost of the bill by about 30-40% per year.

The installation of a inverter air conditioner instead of a traditional one: once the set temperature is reached, instead of switching off, this air conditioner slows down the motor speed and operates at minimum, avoiding the energy consumption necessary to stop and start again, and thus allowing energy savings of 30%.

According to the advice of Facile.it, it is advisable set a temperature that is 6-8 degrees lower than the outside oneprivileging the function of dehumidification which makes the air healthier and can lighten your bill by up to 13%. In the night hours there is a dedicated function that can save up to 10%.

Plant maintenance is also important. A properly cleaned system can operate at 100% of its capacity, if maintained incorrectly it can consume up to 8% more. In the end, do not disperse the cold is another fundamental node, and therefore keeping the windows closed when the appliance is in operation, lowering the shutters in the hottest hours, strategically closing the doors of the various rooms, an action that can affect up to 6% on consumption.