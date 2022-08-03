Home Sports Cycling, Vuelta Burgos: Roosen wins. Jumbo takes it all: on the podium also Affini and Harper
In the second stage of the Spanish race a rider from the Dutch team falls and a split is created that leaves the three companions alone in the lead, Buitrago always leader. At the Tour of Poland stage at Bauhaus, Higuita remains leader

Jumbo-Visma never ceases to amaze. After the Tour triumphs with Jonas Vingegaard, the Dutch team continues its streak of success. In the second stage of the Vuelta Burgos – Vivar del Cid-Villadiego of 158 km – hat-trick for the “hornets”. Everything is decided at the last kilometer when the Jumba is pulling for the sprinter Dekker. His fall breaks the group and leaves the three companions alone in command. Success for the Dutch Timo Roosen ahead of Edoardo Affini and the Australian Chris Harper. In the standings the Colombian Buitrago confirms himself as the leader of the race. Tomorrow third stage, Quintana Martin Galindez-Villarcayo of 156 km.

Poland

Phil Bauhaus’s winning idea in the fifth stage of the Tour of Poland, Lancut-Resovia of 178.1 km. The man from Bahrain preceded the French Arnaud Demare (Groupama) and the German Nikias Arndt (Team Dsm). Sixth Jonathan Milan, ninth Jacopo Guarnieri. In the standings the Colombian Higuita remains the leader with 4 “ahead of the Spanish Bilbao and 6” over the German Hermans. Fourth Ulissi at 10 “. Tomorrow stage six, the 11.8 km Szaflary-Wierch Rusinski time trial.

August 3 – 6:04 pm

