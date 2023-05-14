Alessandro Michele no longer unemployed, the former Gucci towards Walter Albini? Rumor

Alessandro Michele, from Gucci to Walter Albini? The voices chase each other. What is certain

Alexander Michaelformer creative director of Gucci, could he return to pole position for the leadership of another well-known and esteemed Italian brand? The rumors have been chasing each other for a few weeks but nothing is certain yet. The only attested fact is that the well-known Italian brand Walter Albini is about to get back on track: the official confirmation arrived on the morning of May 9th. And, according to what he writes The printto relaunch the designer’s brand, founded in the seventies and now inactive for more than forty years, is Bidayatinvestment platform of the Alsara Investment Group, which operates between Europe, the Middle East and North Africa: in recent months Bidayat has acquired the intellectual property of the brand as well as most of its extremely precious archive, until now owned by Barbara Curti , whose mother was one of the designer’s first and most passionate clients.

“We are honored to have rediscovered this hidden jewel of Italian fashion,” said the founder and president of Bidayat Rachid Mohamed Rachid, former chairman of Valentino and Balmain, both brands part of the Qatari Mayhoola group. On this point, actually- reveals The print– rumors and assumptions have already been unleashed, which they unanimously point to Alexander Michael as future creative director of the reborn brand. A choice which, the Turin newspaper comments, “if it were true, would make a lot of sense: Albini has always been one of the creative references of the Roman designer; both have revolutionized contemporary costume, and both have worked on a fashion idea”.

