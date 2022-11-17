Beijing News (Reporter Zhang Jie) On November 17, Alibaba announced its second quarter results for fiscal year 2023, showing that as of September 30, 2022, Alibaba’s direct sales and other revenues increased by 6% year-on-year to 64.725 billion. Yuan. In this quarter, Hema achieved same-store sales growth and significant loss reduction by increasing gross profit margins, reducing fulfillment costs for online orders, and improving operational efficiency. As of September 30, 2022, excluding stores that have been open for less than 12 months, the vast majority of Hema stores are cash flow positive.

Since the beginning of this year, the “earning ability” of the fresh food Internet industry has attracted attention. The last time Hema disclosed its profitability was in December last year. Hema CEO Hou Yi revealed in an interview that the four cities that Hema entered that year all achieved their first month of profit. According to the semi-annual performance of Sanjiang Shopping in 2022, Ningbo Hema, which it operates, has achieved profitability for four consecutive months. In addition, according to recent data released by Hema CMO (Chief Commodity Officer) Zhao Jiayu, in 2022, the sales of Hema Fresh will increase by more than 25% year-on-year; The overall development of the horse is strong and powerful.

Jiang Han, a senior researcher at the Pangoal Institute, said that since January this year, Hema has shown a stable hematopoietic ability while maintaining a relatively high growth rate. He believes that the growth and efficiency improvement of Hema, on the one hand, come from the rich self-owned brand products and differentiated products, which well meet the needs of urban consumers for a better life. On the other hand, it comes from Hema’s heavy investment in the fresh food supply chain in recent years.

According to public information, the Chengdu and Wuhan supply chain centers built by Hema with an investment of 2 billion yuan were fully put into operation in August this year, which can greatly improve the efficiency of commodity circulation.In the next one or two years, with the continuous operation of self-built supply chain centers in many places across the country, the continuous improvement of warehouse networks and transportation networks, and the continuous increase of “Hema Villages” represented by contract agriculture, high-quality fresh food across the country will continue to grow. Produce will arrive at Box Zone rooms faster.

