This season, CASETiFY once again joined hands with the Korean fashion brand ADER ERROR to launch the second joint series called “THE CHANGER”. The collection features three uniquely designed phone cases as well as a collection of tech accessories such as MagSafe card holders and MacBook cases. Among them, the popular AirPods 3D protective case in the first wave of joint series returns again and adopts a new curved pattern texture design, which further interprets the trendy aesthetics of ADER ERROR. The classic blue color of ADER ERROR is also used in the series of mobile phone cases, including the box vision mobile phone case, three-dimensional wave pattern mobile phone case and collage pattern mobile phone case.

ADER ERROR x CASETiFY’s new joint series includes iPhone 14 series protective cases, Galaxy S22 series, Z Flip3 & Flip4

series of protective cases, as well as related technology accessories such as AirPods Pro protective cases. The collection will be available simultaneously on the brand’s official website, CASETiFY Co-Lab app and offline stores around the world.