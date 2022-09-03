The rush in food prices is now there for all to see. The month of August brought a further flare-up to increases that have already been significant in the past months. Consumer associations are alarmed by some consumer goods which have registered huge increases in the last month, aggravating Italians’ spending on food. The complaint comes from Codacons, which has revised the latest inflation data provided by Istat.

“Among the products that recorded the highest price increases in August we find seed oil, whose price lists rise by 62.8% compared to August 2021, butter (+ 33.5%), flour ( + 22.9%) and rice (+ 22.4%) – analyzes Codacons – The list is still very long and continues with preserved milk, increased by 19% on an annual basis, ice creams (+ 18.1% ) chicken (+ 15.6%) and eggs (+ 15.2%). Not even sugar (+ 14.9%), french fries (+ 14.7%) and mineral water (+ 12.8%) are saved ».

But how much do the increases weigh on households’ portfolios? The association calculates that today a family of 4 spends around 140 euros more for the purchase of meat than in 2021, +122 euros for vegetables, +52 euros for fruit, +176 for bread and cereals, + 66 euros for fish, +50 euros for oils and fats.

«Overall, a family of 4, due to price and tariff increases in the food sector (+ 10.6% in August) today finds itself suffering a sting of +794 euros per year for the purchase of food and drinks. An emergency that must lead the next government to adopt urgent measures, starting with the cut in VAT on foodstuffs, ”says the Codacons.

“For now, families have reacted well to price increases, thinking they were passenger price increases and denting savings to cope with the high cost of living. But now the harsh reality that lies ahead is that of a hot autumn and explosive electricity and gas bills. The reduction in consumption will be inevitable, ”says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union.