Business

by admin
In Brunschwing the training of new talents

The President and CEO of FENDI will be responsible for the projects of the Foundation for the Development of Human Capital and Talents

Born in Arles 52 years ago, Brunschwig was responsible for managing the phase following the death of Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of Fendi for 54 years, the longest period ever for a couturier at the helm of a luxury house.

Historical partner of Altagamma, Fendi was the first of 15 brands to start with the “Adopt a school” project, created to promote the training of technical-professional talents, in September 2021.

The Roman maison which belongs to the French group LVMH has started a collaboration with the Itis Ostilio Ricci of Fermo which inaugurated with the Fendi Master Class on footwear to train a new generation of specialized craftsmen.

