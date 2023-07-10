Amazon Fire Max 11: The tablet is superior to Apple’s iPad in one function

One has to wonder how much is really to it when Amazon presents a “biggest and most powerful tablet”. So far, the Fire tablets from Amazon have been rather poor devices, with which the group primarily wanted to draw users into its content world so that they become Prime customers and in this way stream films and series or read e-books.

The new Fire Max 11 is meant to be different. Bigger and more powerful. Says Amazon. The company is now also very confidently offering the tablet with a “productivity bundle”. Includes keyboard case and stylus. We tested this combination.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

