Wimbledon: Sinner rules Galan in three sets and goes to the quarterfinals – Trentino AA/S

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 JUL – Jannik Sinner arrives in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon tournament. On the grass of court number 1, the blue, number 8 in the world, defeated the Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan (85) in three sets, 7-6 6-4 6-4, in the fourth round. Now he will meet the Russian Roman Safiullin (92) who beat the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3) in the fourth round (ANSA).

