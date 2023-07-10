Average exchange rate of the euro July 10, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia announced the middle exchange rate of the euro for Monday, July 10, 2023.

Official mean amounts 117,2348 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia.

The dinar is worth the same today as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and 0.1 percent more than at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro, and the highest when the exchange rate was 117.2301 dinars for the euro.

