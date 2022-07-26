Starting September 15, 2022, the price of the monthly Amazon Prime subscription will increase from 3.99 euros to 4.99 euros per month and the price of the annual subscription will increase from 36.00 euros to 49.90 euros per year. This is the communication that the American company has given to subscribers to the service that allows them to receive shipments quickly and which currently also includes access to Prime Video, the on-demand streaming platform for films and TV series.

“This change is made on the basis of, and in compliance with, Clause 5 of the Amazon Prime Terms and Conditions,” the note reads. The reasons for this change are related to a general and substantial increase in the overall costs due to inflation, which affects the specific costs of the Amazon Prime service in Italy and are based on external circumstances, beyond our control.

Amazon recalls that this «is the first time that we have changed the price of Prime in Italy since 2018. In the meantime, we have expanded – the selection of products available with unlimited fast Prime delivery, at no additional cost; we have activated and improved the delivery of groceries with Amazon Fresh; and we have added more and more quality digital entertainment, such as TV series, movies, music, games and books. In particular, Prime Video has expanded the collection of Amazon Originals series and films and has activated access to live sports, such as the Uefa Champions League ».