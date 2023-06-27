Ankai Microtech Innovation Board listed: market value 5.7 billion Kejin Holdings and Xiaomi are shareholders_Shareholding_Chip_Design

Original title: Ankai micro-tech innovation board listing: market value of 5.7 billion Kejin Holdings and Xiaomi are shareholders

Guangzhou Ankai Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (abbreviation: “Ankai Micro”, stock code: “688620”) was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board today.

Ankai Micro’s issue price is 10.68 yuan, 98 million shares are issued, and the total fundraising is 1.047 billion yuan.

The opening price of Ankaiwei was 15.3 yuan, a 43% increase from the issue price; as of now, the stock price has declined, and the company’s market value is about 5.7 billion yuan.

Ankai Microelectronics is mainly engaged in the R&D, design, final testing and sales of IoT smart hardware core SoC chips. The main products are IoT camera chips, IoT application processor chips, etc. The products are widely used in smart home, smart security, smart Office, Industrial Internet of Things and other fields.

The SoC chip has the characteristics of high integration and complex functions. It is the mainstream direction of the current integrated circuit design and development, and is the core component of the calculation and control of various electronic terminal equipment. The hardware of SoC chips is huge, and the number of transistors on a single chip reaches tens of billions. In addition, SoC chips contain a complete operating system, which requires software and hardware collaborative design, and comprehensive R&D and design are difficult.

According to the prospectus, Ankaiwei’s revenue in 2020, 2021, and 2022 will be 270 million, 515 million, and 509 million yuan respectively; net profits will be 13.618 million yuan, 59.2438 million yuan, and 39.84 million yuan; 4.8695 million yuan, 46.99 million yuan, and 21.97 million yuan.

Ankaiwei’s revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was 110 million yuan, an increase of 5.24% from 105 million yuan in the same period of the previous year; the net profit was 3.87 million yuan, and the net profit in the same period last year was 2.79 million yuan; the net profit after deducting non-profits was 1.9055 million The net profit after deducting non-existing expenses in the same period last year was 604,600 yuan.

Ankaiwei expects revenue in the first half of 2023 to be 254 million to 267 million, a year-on-year change of 11.41% to 16.85%; the net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company is expected to be approximately 11.3 million to 14.283 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.89% to 31.29% ; It is estimated that the deduction of non-net profit is about 7.2978 million to 10.2787 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 34.43% to 89.34%.

Xiaomi Industry Fund is a shareholder

Before the IPO, the company’s top three shareholders, Ankai Technology, Hu Shengfa and its persons acting in concert, and Primrose Capital held 20.88%, 19.06% and 8.51% of the company’s voting rights, respectively.

Hu Shengfa holds 6.44% of the shares, Kejin Holdings (SS) holds 5.87%, Kaijin Investment holds 5.81%, Fucheng Investment holds 5.61%, Xiaomi Industry Fund holds 4.47%, Yuexiu Zhichuang, Yuexiu Jinchan The second phase holds 2.75% of the shares respectively, and Guangdong Semiconductor Fund holds 2.6% of the shares.

Hu Shengfa (NORMAN SHENGFA HU), born in 1962, American nationality. He holds a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate from Tsinghua University, a doctorate from the University of Colorado, and a doctorate degree. From 1994 to 1995, worked as a research assistant at the Atmospheric Laboratory of the Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the US Department of Commerce; from 1995 to 1996, worked as a software engineer at Sykes Enterprise;

From 1996 to 1997, Hu Shengfa was the designer of AM Logic algorithm and system architecture; from 1997 to 1999, he was the senior chip designer of ESS Technology; from 1999 to 2000, he was the manager of the chip design department of Sigma Designs; from 2000 to 2001 , served as the CEO of Anyka Inc.; from April 2001 to September 2020, served as the chairman of Anyka Co., Ltd.; from April 2012 to September 2020, served as the general manager of Anyka Co., Ltd.; manager.

After the IPO, Ankai Technology held 15.66%, Wuyi Kairuida held 7.25%, Primrose Capital held 6.38%, Hu Shengfa held 4.83%, Kejin Holdings (SS) held 4.4%, Xiaomi Industry funds hold 3.35% of the shares.

Yuexiu Zhichuang and Yuexiu Jinchan Phase II hold 2.06% of the shares respectively, Guangdong Semiconductor Fund holds 1.95% of the shares, Yiquan Yuanhe, Jingxiang Huifu, and Kaide Ventures (SS) hold 1.77% of the shares respectively. Feng Investment holds 1.73%, Qianxing Shengmu holds 1.62%, and Roshow holds 1.58%;

Kaian Technology holds 1.31% of the shares, Kaijin Ventures holds 1.18%, Qingda Venture Capital (SS) and Qianxing Hi-Tech each hold 0.92% of the shares, Karcher Investment holds 0.9% of the shares, Kaide Gazelle, Yangpuyue Investment holds 0.89% of the shares respectively.

Lei Di was founded by Lei Jianping, a senior media person. If you reprint, please indicate the source.

