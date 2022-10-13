Listen to the audio version of the article

The Genoa airport is currently occupied by Ansaldo workers and is not operational. Some workers have organized a blockade in the entrance area of ​​the boarding areas. The banner that opened the procession hung “We will not make you close Ansaldo Energia”. On Wednesday the protest led to numerous roadblocks. Meanwhile, the meeting called by the governor Giovanni Toti with the union representatives in the Liguria Region building began. The workers asked the institutions to march with them in defense of the occupation.