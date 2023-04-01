Home Business Antonio Gaudioso new advisor of Farmacie Apoteca Natura
Business

Antonio Gaudioso new advisor of Farmacie Apoteca Natura

by admin
Antonio Gaudioso new advisor of Farmacie Apoteca Natura

Antonio Gaudioso new advisor of Farmacie Apoteca Natura

The international network now has over 1,200 independent affiliated pharmacies in Italy, Spain and Portugal

Antonio Gaudiosoformer Secretary General of Cittadinanzattiva and Head of the Technical Secretariat of the Minister of Health with the Government Worryi, begins his collaboration as Senior Advisor for the evolution of network of Apoteca Natura pharmacies. Thanks to the experience and expertise gained in the sector, both in the associative sphere and at high institutional levels, the entry of Gaudioso on the board of Apoteca Natura constitutes a further step for the strengthening and growing the brand.

The international network now counts over 1200 independent pharmacies affiliated between Italy, Spain and Portugal and has among its objectives that of making the pharmacy evolve within the healthcare supply chain, expanding the services offered in the pharmacy to people and industry. From a simple place of “distribution of medicines” to a real “Health Center” (hence the name of the most advanced format of the network): a pharmacy of services that puts the person at the center of his conscious health journey through listening and prevention, according to the perspective of a greener pharmacy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Turin, one hundred days after stefano lo russo's elections as mayor

You may also like

Startup J. Kinski: Millions in sales with organic...

BTP and CCteu auctions, mixed interest in additional...

Everything on stocks: making money with small caps...

“Nazis? No, it was a marching band.” Via...

Electromobility: “Zero repairable” – the underestimated battery problem...

GPT chat, platform locked. Hunt for alternative solutions

EU, anti-Italian madness: from synthetic food to fuel,...

Conte does not close the door to Schlein:...

Eurozone: headline inflation slows to 6.9% in March...

Bank of Italy, who for the after Visco?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy