Antonio Gaudiosoformer Secretary General of Cittadinanzattiva and Head of the Technical Secretariat of the Minister of Health with the Government Worryi, begins his collaboration as Senior Advisor for the evolution of network of Apoteca Natura pharmacies. Thanks to the experience and expertise gained in the sector, both in the associative sphere and at high institutional levels, the entry of Gaudioso on the board of Apoteca Natura constitutes a further step for the strengthening and growing the brand.

The international network now counts over 1200 independent pharmacies affiliated between Italy, Spain and Portugal and has among its objectives that of making the pharmacy evolve within the healthcare supply chain, expanding the services offered in the pharmacy to people and industry. From a simple place of “distribution of medicines” to a real “Health Center” (hence the name of the most advanced format of the network): a pharmacy of services that puts the person at the center of his conscious health journey through listening and prevention, according to the perspective of a greener pharmacy.

